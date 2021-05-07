The CUPRA León with the Golf GTI in the spotlight: a new access version with 245 hp arrives

Yes, they are family, but the dilemma that has been generated between the Volkswagen Golf GTI and the SEAT León Cupra -now CUPRA León- remains with the eighth and first generation of both models respectively. And the fact is that the birth of CUPRA as an independent brand was not going to prevent the conflict between several of the subsidiaries of the Volkswagen Group from being kept in suspense, and the Spanish firm has managed to enliven it even more.

The war of sports compacts goes into rage once again with the presence of the CUPRA León, model that attacks from another flank courtesy of a new variant willing to discredit its first cousin and worst enemy: the Golf GTI. To do this, the native firm has resorted to a recipe that is already familiar to us but which, to date, has worked with flying colors.

And it is that once its commitment to caring for the environment and current legislation regarding emissions is consolidated, through a range of versions in which sportsmanship is combined with efficiency, CUPRA has decided to add a variant in which the combustion engine is the unmistakable protagonist.

As with the top-of-the-range 300 hp Leon -310 in case of opting for the Sportstourer bodywork-, the brand’s engineers have resorted to the well-known 2.0 TSI to give life to the CUPRA León access gasoline. We are talking about a turbocharged four-cylinder block that, for the occasion, produces 245 hp and 370 Nm of torque.

The management of these figures is carried out by means of a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission – although a 6-speed manual transmission is expected later on -, a VAQ differential and, as the final icing, the DCC adaptive chassis control. Thanks to this consortium, the CUPRA León manages to register a 0 to 100 on paper in 6.4 seconds -6.7 in the case of the Sportstourer- and an electronically limited top speed of 250 km / h.

The aesthetic section contains unpublished features in any of the other variants of the Spanish compact. The main -and most important- novelty lies behind, where the happy false exit of escape has been replaced by two real and independent intakes. New 18-inch wheels are incorporated and the aerodynamic elements worthy of a car that is categorized as sports are respected.

With the appropriate presentations already made, it only remains to know one fundamental and determining aspect to position this new version of the CUPRA León in the market: its price. The firm has scheduled a disbursement to be assumed of 41,060 euros for the Leon 2.0 TSI five-door, a figure that increases to 42,580 euros in case of opting for the Sportstorurer bodywork. In other words, 5,085 euros less than a Golf GTI all things being equal, a context that, as happened in the past, can tip the balance in favor of the Spanish.