The Cupra León is already offered with the 2.0 TSI of 245 CV. How much?

Cupra has just put on sale a new mechanical variant for the León range. In this case it is not a hybrid motorization, but a balanced gasoline engine for those who seek high performance without needing the 300 hp of the most powerful units. In this case we are talking about Cupra León 2.0 TSI of 245 CV.

If we want to get this mechanical version we must bear in mind that it is always linked to the front-wheel drive and the DSG double-clutch gearbox, with seven relationships. In addition to the 245 hp between 5,250 and 6,500 rpm, it also highlights the torque of 370 Nm between 1,600 and 4,300 laps.

This motorization is offered from now on both in the five-door body and in the Sportstourer station wagon. In the first case it takes 6.4 seconds to cover the 0 to 100 km / h, being three tenths slower in the family body. Regarding the approved consumption, there is hardly a difference between the two bodies, with 7 liters for the compact and 7.1 for the family.

On the other hand, it should be noted that all Cupra León with this engine come standard Adaptive Chassis Control (DCC), the progressive steering system, as well as the Cupra Dirve Profile, which as many of you already know are the different driving modes that vary the character of the vehicle. No lack the “electronic differential” VAQ, which may be enough if you don’t practice very extreme driving.

Also standard are the two visible tailpipes on the rear diffuser, 18-inch alloy wheels and a more aerodynamic styling of the bumpers, sills and spoilers. And focusing on performance, it should be mentioned that it comes standard with 340mm disc brakes on the front axle, but optionally you can jump to a Brembo kit with 370mm drilled discs and four-piston calipers.

Regarding prices, the Cupra León 2.0 TSI 245 CV part of the 41,060 euros in the 5-door body, starting at 42,580 euros if we opt for the practical and versatile Sportstourer.

Source – Cupra