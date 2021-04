Diego Perez

08.04.2021 – 08: 30h

The compact one hundred percent electric of the Spanish brand Cupra is finishing its tuning phase, and one of its latest tests has been of resistance to extreme temperatures a few kilometers from the Arctic Circle. El Born, which will be presented worldwide at the beginning of May, has successfully traveled more than 30,000 kilometers through areas where it has reached 30 degrees below zero, a test of reliability.