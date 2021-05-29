The CUPRA Born could (and should) have more powerful versions

The CUPRA Born is already among us. Today we have presented it to you, both in an in-depth post and in a detailed video, that my colleague Juanma recorded in absolute secrecy, a few weeks ago in Barcelona. The CUPRA Born will have a sportier set-up than the Volkswagen ID.3, on which it is based at the level of modular architecture, and also, fortunately, a much higher quality interior. But according to their development team, el Born could have even more powerful versions in the future, And even all-wheel drive!

The head of development for the more compact SEM architecture, Werner Tietz, was cautious. On the one hand, it has not wanted to heat up the environment too much, stating that such a development is expensive, in addition to confessing that at the moment there is not a great demand for compact electric sports cars. But did not close the door to the development and launch of a higher power CUPRA Born, a version that could perfectly boast of a dual-engine system and permanent all-wheel drive. Something that was not believed possible until now.

The future of sports compacts also goes through electrification, badly enough.

CUPRA Born: the Spanish electric compact with 231 CV has arrived (and is going strong)

Volkswagen had claimed that the packaging of the ID.3 would not allow a dual-engine system to be installed in the compact car. However, the CEO of Volkswagen himself unveiled a few days ago on his LinkedIn account the Volkswagen ID.X, a Volkswagen ID.3 sports prototype … with all-wheel drive and two electric motors. This prototype not only boasted of being 200 kilos lighter than a conventional ID.3, but its power had increased to 333 hp, allowing a 0 to 100 km / h in just 5.3 seconds.

We are talking about the electric equivalent to a Volkswagen Golf R, both in power, performance or weight. And of course with the most passionate approach that the most petrolheads we miss so much in the electric car. With this development in mind, it seems clear that a sportier and more passionate CUPRA Born would be plausible. Werner Tietz, still cautious, said that throughout the life cycle of a car like the CUPRA Born – which will span more than five years – different mechanical options and power levels will be considered.

Currently, the CUPRA Born develops 231 hp, with e-boost function, and a single rear engine.

Fortunately, a high-performance version is also contemplated. A possible CUPRA Born VZ, with a power of 350 hp, a battery of 82 kWh capacity, and a range of more than 500 km could be the car that the market needs to start seeing mass electric cars as a passionate alternative. Also, considering how well CUPRA fine-tunes its cars, it seems clear that this would be an exciting product. The future is still full of unknowns, but there are also rays of hope.

