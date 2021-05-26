The CUPRA Born already has a price in Spain and surprise: it is cheaper than the ID.3

The CUPRA and SEAT consortium managed to leave the crowd in suspense with what it promised to become its first electric model developed on the MEB platform. Finally, it was CUPRA who led the way when conceiving what we know today as CUPRA Born, a 100% electric vehicle that borrows all the niceties of the Volkswagen Group and adapts them to a sporting context. The best of all? That we already know its price in Spain and that it is cheaper than its first cousin, the Volkswagen ID.3.

The local firm has not wanted to waste a minute in this segment of electric cars that is going full throttle. With this premise at stake, CUPRA wanted to recover time after a long period of gestation and a swing about the brand that would finally protect Born to cover the market with which it seeks to become a super sales.

The CUPRA Born reveals its price to become the worst nightmare of the ID.3

With the Born finally being a CUPRA, a more sporty and aggressive mechanical set and set-up is expected than the rest of the models that, using the same platform, advocate comfort. This pairing of spicier sensations could perfectly translate into a more expensive final bill in a segment that already involves large outlays; Nothing could be further from the truth.

The Spanish brand has already revealed that mystery that generates so much torture in those most interested in electric cars: the price of the CUPRA Born. In the first instance, the autochthonous electric will be offered with four mechanical options that rely on batteries of different capacities that in turn alter the powers supplied.

The access variant uses a 150 hp engine -and a 45 kWh battery- that allows you to sign a 0 to 100 in 8.9 seconds and guarantee a range of 347 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. The next step will be determined by the one that at the moment sits as the top-of-the-range CUPRA Born, a category that it acquires thanks to a 204 hp engine and a 58 kWh battery, closing 0 to 100 in 7.4 seconds and maximum autonomy in 423 kilometers. But there is more.

In case we want to squeeze every bit of sportiness out of the CUPRA electric, We can choose the e-Boost function capable of raising power to 231 HP for a few seconds when we demand the full force of the car. If so, the 0 to 100 is reduced to 6.5 seconds, the autonomy almost remains unchanged with 420 kilometers and the battery remains the same. Finally, we can opt for the 77 kWh battery with the same e-Boost function and the same power, allowing to perform the 0 to 100 in 7 seconds and ensuring a more generous range of 545 kilometers.

But let’s get to the bottom of the matter, the price of the CUPRA Born. And it is that despite having revealed yesterday, the firm has already established the payment to be made for its new electric, being the lowest disbursement of 31,600 euros, a figure that increases to 36,720 euros if we fall back on the top of the range. The result? A faster, sporty car and 640 euros cheaper than the Volkswagen ID.3. Let the war continue.

FinishPowerPriceBase150 CV31,600 eurosAdvanced150 CV32,500 eurosPro150 CV33,070 eurosTop150 CV35,345 eurosBase204 CV36,720 eurosAdvanced204 CV37,620 eurosPro204 CV38,190 eurosTop204 CV40,465 euros