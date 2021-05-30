The CUPRA Born against the world: which models is the Spanish electrician facing?

CUPRA has just put the points on the i’s with not only the expansion of its family with the new CUPRA Born, its first 100% electric model, but also with a supposedly premium car that is cheaper than the Volkswagen ID.3 and whose interior is better finished than that of the German, his Achilles heel. But not dear readers, CUPRA was not the first brand to play this electric car business, and today we show it to you with his strongest, most direct and interesting rivals. Will the Born, an electric and passionate car, rise to the crown? Let’s find out!

Volkswagen ID.3

Nobody said that the relatives were exempt from seeing each other’s faces in the ring, and we assure you that the CUPRA Born is very hungry for Volkswagen ID.3, a model between a rock and a hard place because of the supremacy of its Spanish cousin that it acquires thanks to a more attractive value for money.

It is true that the platform and the mechanics in both cases are identical, but the CUPRA’s more aggressive design, its higher quality interior and its a priori more spicy tuning make it a different vehicle. Even so, the German electrician is willing to please his customers with a premature restyling in which certain details will be improved, but enough to be the benchmark in the segment?

Nissan leaf

Nissan can boast of being one of the first brands to venture into electric cars with the Nissan Leaf. Seniority could be a compelling reason to tip the balance in favor of the Japanese compact, but Born will not make things easy for them.

One of its main arguments to position itself as the right electrical choice is its value for money, which is accentuated courtesy of 150 and 217 hp engines. The aspect in which the Nissan Leaf falters the most? A rather poor autonomy compared to its rivals, offering routes of 270 kilometers and 385 according to the chosen battery.

Citroën ë-C4

Citroën wanted to add fuel to the fire with the Citroën ë-C4, a model of which you have a test -and video- fresh out of the oven courtesy of my colleague Sergio. The signature of the two chevrons has decided, for the moment, advocate for the design of electric versions of their combustion vehicles, a perhaps somewhat flimsy move compared to the one applied by their rivals with modular platforms created by and for their electric cars.

Be that as it may, the ë-C4 plays the card of being a good alternative to cover strictly urban routes with the help of a 136 hp engine and a range, according to WLTP, of 352 kilometers, thus limiting itself to rivaling the access variant of the CUPRA Born, but not without trying to wreak havoc on it.

BMW i3

And if we are going to talk about pioneering electric vehicles, the BMW i3 could not be missing from the list, one of the first bets in the sector that put BMW on everyone’s lips. Once again, we could consider that the experience of the Bavarian compact in these quicksand is quite an advantage, but we must not forget the ravages caused by the passing of time and the important renovations that its rivals have undergone..

Behind its compact minivan appearance There is a list of engines that are interesting for their performance but that quickly go into the background, diminished by a rather scarce autonomy. As an access point, BMW has established a 170 hp engine for the i3 with which it is capable of covering 0 to 100 in 7.3 seconds. However, the autonomy is just over 300 kilometers, while in the S, the top-of-the-range variant with 184 hp, this is reduced to 280 kilometers, further limiting its use.