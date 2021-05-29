The CUP warns Sánchez that the pardons will not change “anything” in Catalonia

The CUP spokesperson in Congress, Mireia Vehí, has warned the PSOE this Saturday that the pardons to the independence prisoners involved in the illegal referendum of October 1, 2017 they will not change “anything” in Catalonia, and that if they do not make politics, “the judges will do it.”

Speaking to RNE’s ‘Parliament’ program, Vehí has ​​recognized that pardons are an “individual” solution for those convicted who are in prison for the ‘procés’, but not a “political” solution to the “conflict” that one lives in Catalonia, where there are, as he pointed out, “more than 3,000 reprisals.”

In his opinion, the only “viable and democratic” solution is to promote an amnesty law such as the one recently registered by the Catalan secessionist formations in Congress, which did not pass the filter of the Table.

The lawyers of the Chamber advised against its processing, claiming that, by assuming a generalized pardon, “it would enter into a glaring and evident contradiction” with the provisions of article 62 of the Constitution, which prevents authorizing general pardons.

A “complicated” decision for the PSOE

Vehí considers that for the PSOE the decision on whether or not to grant pardons to the ‘procés’ prisoners is “complicated” but points out that if it really wants to be “useful” in this “conflict”, he has to be able to “do politics.”

The deputy explained that the report of the Supreme Court, contrary to granting this measure of grace, evidences, in her opinion, that “the judges are willing to do politics”. “And if the PSOE does not make politics, the judges will do it; and if the amnesty is not discussed, the judges will set the pace,” he warned.

Vehí maintains that the statements made by the President of the Government himself, Pedro Sánchez, and some of his ministers in recent days suggest that the pardons “they can be a reality”, but he has insisted that they will not contribute “anything new” in Catalonia.

“The independence movement in Catalonia is a political and social reality that it is not going to wane because there are nine pardons because the underlying problem is that 80% of Catalans want amnesty and self-determination, “he pointed out, adding that if both issues are not on the dialogue table with Catalonia, it is not will serve.