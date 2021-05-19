The Cup final in Romania, rehearsal for the reopening of stadiums for the European Championship

05/19/2021 at 11:08 AM CEST

More than a year after the stadiums closed to the public, the final of the Romanian Cup What will they play next Saturday? Astra Giurgiu Y Craiova University will have public in Ploie & scedil; ti at most up to 25% of the capacity. It will serve as a rehearsal for the Euro 2020 matches, scheduled to be played at the National Arena & abbreve; from Bucharest.

“This match will be managed by the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) according to the rules of Euro 2020, so it will serve as a test to verify the mechanisms that will be applied in the Bucharest National Stadium in the tournament matches”, He said R & abbreviated; zvan Mitroi, director of the FRF and responsible for communication of the organizing committee of the Eurocup in Bucharest.

The Romanian capital will host three group C matches in June (Austria-North Macedonia, Ukraine-North Macedonia Y Ukraine-Austria) and a round of 16 duel. All of them will be disputed in the National Arena & abbreve; from Bucharest with 25% of the total capacity of the 55,000 seats it has.

The protocols provide that only people vaccinated against covid-19 with the two doses or present a negative test can enter the field. Tickets are sold online and can only be purchased by those who upload the vaccination certificate or the document that proves the negative coronavirus test to the page.

The Astra Giurgiu–Craiova University It will be played in the stadium of Ilie Oana from Ploie & scedil; ti, about eighty kilometers north of Bucharest. The field has a capacity for 15,000 spectators and will complete a quarter of that capacity for the final, following exactly the same protocol as that of the Eurocup matches. “The FRF wants to celebrate the reopening of the stadiums in this way”, declared Mitroi about the first match with spectators that has been played in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic.