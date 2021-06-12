The cumulative incidence in Spain stands at 108 cases, the lowest since August 14

The Ministry of Health has notified 4,142 new coronavirus infections on Friday afternoon, as well as 36 more deaths that are added to the official count. The cumulative incidence at 14 days continues to decline in Spain and already stands at 108.46 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (110 cases on Thursday), registering the first drop of the 110 incidence cases since last August 14.

In total, since March 2020, 3,733,600 people have been infected in Spain and 80,501 have died from coronavirus.

The communities that register the greater number of new positives They are Andalusia, with 1,482 registered in the last 24 hours, Catalonia, with 575, and the Community of Madrid, with 539.

On the other hand, in Spanish hospitals the tension continues to drop. The occupancy of ICUs due to coronavirus stands at 10.14%, while that of conventional beds is 2.77%.

Spain has administered 654,232 doses of some of the available vaccines against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Its about second consecutive daily record, after 624,261 were injected on Thursday.

The communities have already vaccinated with the complete guideline to more than 12 million people, 25.8% of the population. A total of 32,282,553 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign. In addition, almost 21 million people have at least one dose of some of the coronavirus vaccines, 44.2% of the population.

This Friday, the Community of Madrid has announced that 22 cases of the Indian strain have been identified in the region, in addition to “other suspected cases to be confirmed.” The Deputy Minister of Public Health and the Covid-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, has expressed that expected to become the predominant variant in the coming weeks across the country, replacing the British. “Community transmission is taking place,” he pointed out.

“Each case is followed and pursued and closely monitored, but we imagine that the situation could be like the one we had in December and January with the British,” he lamented.