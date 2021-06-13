the culmination of the E3 presentation is Microsoft making the meme come true

When the Xbox Series X was introduced, many memes and jokes were made comparing it to a refrigerator. This would have remained at that, in a meme, if it had not been because Microsoft decided to make it happen, albeit half. The Redmond company shipped a life-size Xbox Series X-shaped refrigerator to such personalities as iJustine, Dwayne Johnson, and Snoop Dog and has now taken the idea a bit further.

How? Stretching the meme to the extreme and announcing the launch of an Xbox Series X-shaped mini fridge. It’s not as impressive as the one Snoop Dog received, but it will cool a few cans of soda. And no, this is not a joke. According to Microsoft, “yes, this is really happening.” When will it arrive? At the end of the year at a price yet to be determined.

An Xbox Series X that cools

Microsoft has not provided further details on the refrigerator. You have simply confirmed that the device is real and it will be released in late 2021. In other words, data such as its size, its power and whether it will reach the international market or will be limited units focused on the US market still remain to be known. However, we can do some math and get out of doubt.

In the video we see that at least two cans can fit vertically and one horizontally. A conventional 33 centiliter soda can has a height of 11.5 centimeters and a width of 6.5 centimeters, so the refrigerator has, at least, 29.5 centimeters high and 6.5 centimeters wide, which really will be more if we take into account the edges. How much is that? To put it in context, the Xbox Series X has dimensions of 12 inches high and 6 inches wide, so they are roughly the same.

Trivia aside, we know that Microsoft had plans to do something like that for a long time. At the end of March Twitter Marketing held a brand competition and Xbox Games promised that if users help it win “we will put Xbox Series X mini fridges into production this year.” Won fair (50.5% of the votes for Xbox and 49.5% of the votes for Skittles), but he won.

Aaron Greenberg, Microsoft and Xbox Marketing, then confirmed that “Xbox won and we will follow through on our promise to make those Xbox Series X mini fridges. The first one out of the factory will be full of games and we will ship it to our Skittles friends. , of course!”. Today, in the middle of E3 2021, Xbox has confirmed that the refrigerator exists and that it will come later. The meme becomes reality.

