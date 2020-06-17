Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, Anamely Ramos, Claudia Genlui Hidalgo and Maykel Osorbo

The Cuban dissent denounced this Wednesday a new wave of arrests by the Castro regime. Among those apprehended are artists Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and Maykel Osorbo, and art historians and curators Anamely Ramos and Claudia Genlui Hidalgo.

Otero, Ramos and Hidalgo were kidnapped by the police this morning, while Castillo’s disappearance was reported on Tuesday night, according to what was reported by Diario de Cuba. After noon, Ramos was released, and the rest are still no news.

This Wednesday morning Otero used his Facebook account to publish a video showing a Castro police patrol in the vicinity of his home. In addition, the artist reported that today he planned to deliver a complaint against police violence.

« I wake up besieged by the political police. I will try to deliver my complaint for the police mistreatment suffered by art historian Anamely Ramos González, musician Maykel Osorbo and myself last Thursday. We will see what happens today « , wrote on the social network. From there, no more was heard from him.

For its part, the Anima Cuba Group, through Twitter, denounced the kidnapping of Ramos: « The curator, teacher and researcher Anamely Ramos has just been kidnapped by the dictatorship. From the Anima collective, we denounce this outrage and insist that it appear as well as the rapper Maykel Osorbo who disappeared since yesterday. «

The artist Camila Lobón He reported that this morning he was on the phone with Ramos, who was on the street for personal reasons, when she quickly hung up after telling him that he was being followed by the regime’s police.

Lobón explained that the vehicle that followed Ramos through Centro Habana was a red car with the registration P240062.

At midnight on Tuesday, meanwhile, Claudia Genlui announced the disappearance of musician Maykel Osorbo, who was going to file the complaint against the police with Alcántara.

The San Isidro Movement denounced police violence and the increase in repression by Castro’s forces, taking refuge in the health crisis: “The application of justice in summary form, broadcast on national television daily at night, is alarming. in which any Cuban citizen is judged illegally, violating the right to defense and due process. ”

« The Communist Party of Cuba continues to direct the destinies of the country, conforming itself as a supreme authority, the president and the rest of the public powers are subject to the party’s mandates »he added.

This is how the Cuban police left Osorbo and Otero after their arrest last week

The artists and historians were going to file a complaint for the police violence suffered last week. Last Friday, Osorbo and Otero were arrested. The first for not wearing the mask well; the second, for filming the arbitrary detention. During the arrest, they were beaten by a dozen police officers.

Ramos, meanwhile, went to the police that night to obtain information from his colleagues. According to the historian’s complaint, she was also physically assaulted by the uniformed personnel.

