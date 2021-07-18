The Cuban regime gains muscle with a massive demonstration

Thousands of people attend an act of support for the revolution in Havana (Cuba), with the presence of Raúl Castro (Photo: Ernesto Mastrascusa / .)

The Cuban government has gained muscle by calling for a massive rally in response to the protests against it, spontaneously staged by thousands of people almost a week ago in various cities of the country and at the worst moment of the pandemic. It has done so with a massive demonstration in Havana, which has counted on the presence of Raúl Castro.

On the other hand, the ABC correspondent in Cuba, Camila Acosta, who had been arrested on Thursday, has been placed under house arrest this Saturday. However, around 400 people remain in prison, arrested as the demonstrations began.

In Havana, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has once again blamed the United States for being the main instigator of the massive protests demanding civil liberties, an issue that has been denied by Washington.

Díaz-Canel has alleged in his speech that the US Government uses social networks and a “media intoxication campaign” to promote “hatred” among Cubans, riots and a climate of instability, an argument that he has been repeating since the conflict began, Sunday, July 11.

Concentration in support of the Cuban protests at the doors of the White House, in Washington (USA) (Photo: WILL OLIVER / .)

Protests before the White House and in Miami

With cries of “freedom!”, “No more deaths!” e “military intervention!”, some two hundred Cubans have made the White House rumble in a rally aimed at asking US President Joe Biden for tougher responses against the Cuban government.

Thousands of people from exile and from the Cuban community in Miami have also asked the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the international community for “concrete actions” to regain freedom in Cuba. These requests have included a possible “military intervention” to overthrow the communist regime. Cuban dissident Rosa María Payá has demanded “solidarity” with the Cuban population, but asked that this be in the form of “actions and not words.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

