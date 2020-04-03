The Cuban regime dictated this Friday the house arrest for the opposition leader José Daniel Ferrer, the same as for three other leaders. He must spend four and a half years in this type of confinement.

Ferrer He has been imprisoned since October 1, accused of having injured a man. In a closed-door trial, the Cuban regime’s prosecution had asked to be sentenced to 9 years in prison. The court was to pass the sentence on March 12, which did not happen.

Both Ferrer and numerous human rights organizations around the world They have rejected the charges from the beginning, assuring that they have ulterior political motivations.. “Ferrer is being tried for injuries. However, the information available on his case suggests that Mr. Ferrer is being prosecuted for the peaceful manifestation of his views, ”a statement from the European Union had indicated during one of the last hearings of the process. And he adds: “Their constitutional rights to due process have been ignored in the period before the trial. United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had urged the regime to “immediately” release the dissident on the grounds that he is being held “unfairly”.

In fact, Ferrer he had conveyed his wish that lawyers not be hired to face the legal process, arguing that “every Cuban lawyer with legal capacity will correspond with the Communist Party, that is, the dictatorship.” And the Cuban Observatory for Human Rights published a statement denouncing the “unjust sentence” to Ferrer and the other leaders .

“We consider it good news that Ferrer’s living conditions improve, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that can be especially harsh in Cuban jails, but his sentence of four and a half years of house imprisonment is the consummation of an injustice”, said Alejandro González Raga, executive director of the Observatory.

The other three leaders released, Fernando González, Roilán Zárraga and José PupoThey had been imprisoned together with Ferrer and received similar accusations. The Prosecutor’s Office had requested 8 years in prison for the first two and 7 years for the third.

José Daniel Ferrer is one of the best-known opponents outside the island: He was part of the “group of 75” convicted in 2003 during the so-called Black Spring, for being one of the promoters of the Varela Project, led by the late dissident Oswaldo Payá. After serving 8 of them, he was released on extra-criminal leave in 2011 after a dialogue in which the Catholic Church and the Spanish Government mediated. . That type of license does not imply the forgiveness of the sentence.

Ferrer was one of the twelve dissidents who decided to remain in Cuba after his release. The rest traveled to Spain and other countries.

His arrest last October provoked strong reactions abroad. Human rights groups like Amnesty International (AI) and institutions like the Organization of American States (OAS) have called for Ferrer’s release.

The Cuban authorities, meanwhile, maintain that Ferrer has a “long history of provocative actions against public order and legality.”