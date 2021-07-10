The Cuban delegation will arrive in Tokyo on July 16

07/10/2021 at 6:07 AM CEST

. / Havana

Most of the Cuban delegation The next Olympic Games will arrive in Tokyo on July 16, although an outpost is already in the Japanese capital, sports officials from the island announced this Friday. The flag of the island representation is scheduled for this Saturday in Havana and it has been announced that the five-time Pan-American champion of Greco-Roman wrestling, four times world champion and triple Olympic champion, will lead the group. Mijaín López. López, who has been the standard bearer of the island in the Olympic events of Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, will be accompanied this time by the stellar launcher of the album. Yaimé Pérez, world and Pan-American titleholder, the first female athlete to wear the Cuban banner at the Games under the five rings.

Cuba has registered in Tokyo 69 athletes -37 of them with experience in Olympic competitions- who will participate in 64 tests of 15 sports disciplines. His delegation also includes 38 coaches and 14 delegates.

The vice president of the state National Sports Institute (Inder), Ariel Saínz, said today in a state television program that Cuba managed to classify 71 athletes, but only 69 will represent it in Tokyo. “The absences are from the triple jumper Jordan Díaz, who decided to leave the delegation in Spain, and the gymnast Manrique Larduet, after a technical team evaluated his fitness and concluded that he was not ready to compete in an event of this level” Saínz explained.

He highlighted the number of athletes classified in athletics (18), wrestling (12), boxing (7) and judo (6), among the disciplines with Cuban hope to ascend to the podium of these Olympic Games, which will begin on 23 of July. The relationship is completed by canoeing with 5 athletes, shooting (5), weight lifting (4), table tennis (2), beach volleyball (2), swimming (2), modern pedals (2), taekwondo (1) , artistic gymnastics (1), cycling (1) and rowing (1). In swimming, the manager said that the island received two wild cards for Elisbet Gámez and Luis Vega, the only ones who did not achieve at least one preparation competition before the event.

One of the purposes of Cuba is to be among the top 20 nations in the general medal table. Cuba also aspires to overcome on the podium the 5 golds, of the 11 medals, achieved in the previous edition of the Olympic event in Rio de Janeiro.

Cuba has participated in 20 editions of the Olympic Games represented by a total of 1,713 athletes who have competed in 29 disciplines and as a result it has won 71 gold, 65 silver and 66 bronze medals, with boxing as the flagship sport.

In the Olympics in Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, Cubans won medals in 12 sports and half achieved titles: 10 went to boxing, 5 corresponded to wrestling, 3 to athletics and one to judo , baseball and shooting. At the Games in Rio de Janeiro, the Cuban delegation was made up of 123 athletes who accumulated 11 medals (5 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze).