The Cuban baseball team arrived in Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

On a special flight, authorized by the Cuban regime and operated by Swift Air, they transported the more than 25 players from Havana to Miami.

After more than 3 years without offering consular services, the US embassy in Havana granted visas to the players to participate in the pre-Olympic games from May 31 to June 5 at stadiums in West Palm Beach and Port St Lucie .

This provoked harsh reactions from Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar and opponents in exile.

Cuba will face in Group B Venezuela, Canada and Colombia, great powers of baseball.

Meanwhile, in Group A the United States, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Nicaragua will meet.