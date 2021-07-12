the CSN pronounces today on the uranium mine

Berkeley facing the final decision on the mine

At this point in its intrahistory, it is rare that someone does not know what has happened to value and what it is waiting for. Now we put it in context, but let’s start if it seems to you at the end. If everything goes according to its course, this Monday the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) will rule on the open pit uranium mine that it wants to build Berkeley Energia in the Salamanca town of Retortillo. No more no less.

It is a fundamental decision after a very long wait, since the CSN will make a decision based on the Proposal for a Technical Opinion prepared by the Technical Directorate for Radiological Protection. All of this is fundamental and decisive for the government, and specifically the Ministry of Ecological Transition rule on the final decision of the mine.

Something that is directly connected with the evolution of the stock market value that last Thursday before the imminent announcement recovered in the market no less than 17% to lose almost 2.5% on Friday because, in principle, it was expected to be that day on which the CSN would pronounce, but it has been delayed until today.

With that boost, Berkeley Energia recovered from the levels of 0.332 to which it had receded, to 20% of the minimum of the year, but close to 45% also of the highs set by Berkeley in the year. Finally it closed at 0.39 euros from which, after the pertinent orders marked by investors throughout the weekend, it has opened this Monday.

Berkeley annual stock price

Berkley, if you remember, he was the owner and lord of the Continuous Market for a good part of the past years, obtaining all the relevant prior authorizations, up to over 120 and with support and criticism from different groups regarding the construction of what could be the largest open-pit uranium mine in all of Europe.

The company, a subsidiary of an Australian mining company that is also listed on the Sydney market, has lived moments of authentic vertigo, marked by volatility and the most intense speculation. But the problems started as early as October when the CSN report was delayed for more than 9 months, which is now known and the rumors about the new Climate Change Law and the government’s intention to prohibit the construction of the mine increased.

Then Berkeley began a legal battle with various supporters and letters to the CSN, which the Council described threats and coercion, while the mining company denied it with the legal advice of an Anglo-Australian law firm, Herbert Smith before a possible “no” from the government, since he understands that the regulations, as it has been configured, It does not affect them, as it is a previous project and with the corresponding permits, in the face of the new law.

It is all or nothing for the shareholders of the company. If it is favorable, the value will skyrocket, possibly with an additional stratospheric level, but if it is negative, it can break down the low of the year with force.

The technical indicators of Investment Strategies, barely reach 2 points out of 10 total with a reduction of two and in bearish mode. On the positive side, we find the long-term business volume that is increasing and the volatility of the value, in its two aspects, in the medium and long term, that is decreasing for Berkley.

Berkeley Premium Investment Strategies indicators

On the other side, we find that the trend is bearish both in the medium and long term for the value, the total, slow and fast moment is negative, to which is added the volume of business in the medium term that is growing for Berkeley.

