The CSN leaves the decision on the Retortillo (Salamanca) uranium mine until Monday

Madrid, Jul 9 (.COM) .- The Plenary of the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) has postponed to next Monday, July 12, the meeting set today, to make the decision on the request for authorization to build the manufacturing plant of uranium concentrates in the municipality of Retortillo (Salamanca).

According to a CSN statement, this is the second postponement of the Technical Opinion Proposal (PDT), prepared by the Technical Directorate for Radiological Protection (DPR) on the request for authorization to build the uranium concentrates manufacturing plant, which it was done at the request of the counselor Javier Díes – by virtue of the provisions of article 34 of the CSN Statute.

The CSN must issue its opinion on the exploitation of the uranium mine in the Salamanca municipality at the request of the Australian company Berkeley for the exploitation of the same, which received the initial authorization last December from the Ministry for Ecological Transition. radioactive facility.

In July 2020, the CSN reported favorably on the request for renewal presented by Berkeley.

Previously, in 2015, the company obtained authorization for a first-class radioactive fuel cycle facility valid until September last year.

However, the final decision is pending a report from the CSN, which reported earlier this year having received pressure from Berkeley with the sending of several letters by directors of the entity and members of the Government of Castilla y León and investors.

Specifically, according to the CSN, the letters came from the General Director of Energy and Mines of the Junta de Castilla y León, Ricardo González Mantero, dated July 8, 2019; the executive president of Berkeley Minera Spain, Francisco de Paula Bellón, dated October 16, 2020; and the managing partner of Herbert Smith Freehills Spain, Miguel Riaño, dated December 10, 2020.

Also, from the World Federation of Investors (WFI), dated December 31, 2020; and María Fernández Conradi, executive director of the Spanish Association of Minority Shareholders of Listed Companies (Aemec), dated January 7, 2021.

This situation led to the appearance of the president of the CSN, Josep María Serena i Sender, in the Commission of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge of the Congress of Deputies.

After the postponement of the decision that was scheduled for this Friday, yesterday the shares of the mining company Berkeley soared 17% on the Madrid stock market.

.