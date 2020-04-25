The global pandemic of coronavirus It has caused paralysis in the world of sports. Among these sports is basketball, where all the clubs will face a series of economic losses both in the short and in the long term.

One of them is the CSKA Moscow, who is currently thinking about options to minimize the losses they may have. According to Andrey Vatutin, president of the Russian team, the team will consider re-selling alcoholic beverages, specifically beer, within its pavilion to get an extra source of income that will allow them to get ahead as soon as the COVID-19 crisis ends.

Вспомним один из матчей регулярки с @bczalgiris, в котором армейцы одержали побеле ераканов сы

