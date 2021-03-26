The CSIC virologist Sonia Zúñiga explains why you have to wear a mask even if you have been vaccinated against Covid

The current covid-19 vaccines prevent the person who receives them from getting sick, especially very sick, and needing to enter an intensive care unit, although it is still unknown if they have been approved so far they also protect against virus transmission, or to what extent.

This has been warned by the virologist of the National Center for Biotechnology of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CNB-CSIC), Sonia Zúñiga, who has highlighted the importance of the vaccinated continue with all the protection measures to avoid contagion: use of a mask, hand washing, safety distance and ventilation of closed spaces.

And it is that, although the vaccines approved in Europe are capable of inducing a good immune response and have, in general, very high degrees of efficacy, in clinical trials to demonstrate their efficacy and safety, it has only been observed if the drug prevents Covid-19 and protects people who are at higher risk of complications, no data has been published on whether they also stop the transmission of the virus.

In fact, the results of the trials published so far show that, on the one hand, vaccines contribute to the immune system making neutralizing antibodies, part of the IgG immunoglobulins detected by serological tests. And, on the other hand, they also activate specific cells of the immune system (T_ lymphocytes), training them to be capable of attacking SARS-CoV-2 in case of infection.

This immune display prevents the virus from attacking the lungs, where it settles and causes severe acute respiratory syndrome pneumonia. However, the expert has warned that there is a lack of data to know if the vaccines also induce a similar immunity in the mucous membranes, where the virus ‘sneaks’ into the body.

In the nose and throat live another type of antibodies, IgA immunoglobulins, which ‘sweep’ the entry of respiratory viruses, such as SARS-CoV-2. If the virus colonizes the upper respiratory system, the pathogen is able to survive, even though it doesn’t cause severe forms of Covid-19.

For this reason, the virologist has insisted on the importance of maintaining the use of masks, hand washing, distances and ventilation, which minimize the risk that the nose continues to be a source of contagion for other people.

Furthermore, animal studies also show no protection against virus infection in the nasal passages, suggesting that transmission may continue. The pathogen survived on the noses of primates non-humans vaccinated and subsequently exposed to the virus, despite the fact that the viral load was lower than in the unvaccinated, according to studies by Moderna.

“We do not know how much virus is transmissible. In addition, we do not have information about the immunity that vaccines produce against new variants “, has added the specialist of the infectious diseases service and one of the researchers who carries out the clinical trial of the Janssen vaccine at the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital in Badalona, ​​Beatriz Mothe.

At the same time, Zúñiga explained that preliminary vaccination data in Israel, the country with the most advanced immunization plan, suggests that virus transmission is declining, although it is still unknown if vaccines prevent infections. “A possible explanation is that the viral load is lower and you are less likely to infect, although it is not yet clear,” he has settled.