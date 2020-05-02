An international team with the participation of researchers from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) has published the genome of a plant used as a biopharmaceutical factory, or molecular farming, which can be used in the vaccine production.

On this floor, the Nicotiana Benthamiana, you can transfer the genes of the future vaccine and produce it in large quantities using agricultural technologies. The goal is to achieve a quick way to produce vaccines to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Researchers from the Institute for Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology (IBMCP), a joint center of the CSIC and the Polytechnic University of Valencia, have participated in the publication of the plant genome, under the leadership of the Queensland University of Technology (Australia). The publication has been carried out within the framework of the NEWCOTIANA project, coordinated by CSIC researcher Diego Orzáez and financed by the European Union through the H2020 Framework Program.

Currently, numerous research groups around the world are seeking to develop a vaccine against the SARS-COV-2 virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. One of the main problems is the production of vaccines quickly, in large quantities and at low cost, so the use of plants as biofactories It could be an alternative to speed up production times.

Diego Orzáez, researcher at the CSIC at IBMCP and coordinator of the NEWCOTIANA project, explains that Nicotiana benthamiana is a plant closely related to tobacco, which has been widely used for the production of large amounts of biopharmaceutical products, such as the well-known antibody cocktail Zmapp used in Ebola therapy. Several companies are currently using it as a platform to produce experimental vaccines against COVID-19. The researchers of the NEWCOTIANA project modify the genes of this plant to improve its ability to produce more effective biopharmaceuticals in large quantities. For this, it is necessary to know in detail the genome of Nicotiana benthamiana.

The NEWCOTIANA project, funded by the European Union, started two years ago, before the threat of the SARS-COV-2 virus. Since the start of the pandemic, several project teams have started working on the production of useful biopharmaceuticals against the pandemic, from reagents to establish rapid immunoassays, to molecules that can be used in a mass vaccination program. “We hope that this will accelerate the discovery of new biopharmaceutical products and, ultimately, contribute to the fight against this and future epidemics,” explains Orzáez.

Researchers involved in the sequencing of the plant genome are sharing their findings with other researchers and companies that develop vaccines and diagnostic reagents against COVID-19 to contribute in this way to the resolution of the global emergency.

