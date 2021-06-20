The CSIC creates sustainable detergents and cosmetics by replacing chemistry with enzymes

06/20/2021 at 10:03 AM CEST

Far from being sustainable, detergents and cosmetics (as well as many fabrics) are responsible for a strong environmental impact, due to the chemicals they contain and the large amount of water they require. Now, CSIC scientists have developed a more ecological system to manufacture these products, using microbial enzymes that can replace many of these chemical ingredients.

A team of researchers from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) is leading a European project to develop new microbial enzymes that serve to create consumer products (textiles, detergents and cosmetics) that are more respectful of the environment.

The project, called FuturEnzyme, started this month and is financed by almost six million euros from the EU’s Horizon 2020 R & D & I framework program.

Detergents, textiles and cosmetics are basic goods of daily use with complex formulas that can damage the environment and generate a very high impact on CO2 emissions, in addition to the consumption of large amounts of energy, water and the dumping of products. chemicals.

One of the most promising ways to alleviate this problem it is based on substituting enzymes for the chemical agents used in industrial processes to generate these products.

The use of these proteins in liquid detergents, as well as in the processing of textiles and cosmetic ingredients, could reduce CO2 emissions by 42 million tons per year, according to recent estimates.

Although there are already enzymes on the market that cover these activities, less than 10% of today’s consumer products contain them, either because of its high cost or because of its low performance. Therefore, most detergents and cosmetics cannot be considered sustainable.

“Today’s enzymes cannot cope with the formulation of higher environmental quality consumer products. It is crucial to design smart technologies based on a new generation of enzymes with more activity, stability and lower cost, which can meet the demands of both consumers and industry & rdquor ;, underlines Manuel Ferrer, CSIC researcher at the Institute of Catalysis and Petroleochemistry (ICP-CSIC) and coordinator of the European project.

To achieve this, the multidisciplinary FuturEnzyme consortium will start from detergents, cosmetics and sportswear already available on the market.

“It is not about designing new products that would take years to be marketed, but about improving existing ones to make them more ecological, functional and sustainable by incorporating enzymes into the production process”, adds Ferrer.

These enzymes will be extracted from microorganisms applying techniques that allow a rational selection of the most appropriate at all times and for each product.

The technology will combine the massive analysis of biological data using supercomputers, bioprospecting, protein engineering, biotechnology and pre-industrial tests, to be able to select the best enzymes from thousands or millions of them, something that has not been possible to date.

The multidisciplinary FuturEnzyme consortium is made up of 16 European academic and industrial partners from Spain, Austria, Italy, Portugal, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Germany.

The CSIC is not only coordinator of the project, but also participates in all stages, from the extraction and characterization of enzymes, their improvement through engineering techniques and low-cost production to pre-industrial scale tests.

Along with them, Julia Sanz, from the Instituto de Química Física Rocasolano (IQFR-CSIC) also participates as principal investigator, which will be in charge of characterizing the structures of enzymes. FuturEnzyme has started this week and will run until 2025.

