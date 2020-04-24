The Higher Council for Scientific Research has launched a “citizen science” project, called COVID-PHYM and promoted together with the Ibercivis Foundation, whose objective is find the most effective drugs in the fight against coronavirus with the help of thousands of volunteers.

Based on the premise that certain types of medications have been found to be sufficiently safe for human health while helping to combat COVID-19, this initiative intends to simulate the interaction of drugs used against Ebola, HIV infection, influenza or hepatitis B “with the replication machinery of the SARS-Co-V virus genome” thanks to the computing power of the volunteers’ computer set.

The operations carried out by the computers, connected through Ibercivis’ distributed computing platform, “will show if any of the molecules manages to inhibit a key protein in the multiplication of the virus called ‘RNA-dependent RNA polymerase'”, they explain from the CSIC.

How to join the “citizen supercomputer against the pandemic”

Distributed computing has been used for years for a multitude of purposes: from the search for extraterrestrial life to the crucial processing of operations in areas such as physics or climatology. The reason is that the joining of thousands of computers can largely replace the capabilities of supercomputers and, as a result, favors the advancement of research.

In this case, the CSIC citizen science project will use the Ibercivis BOINC distributed computing platform, to which anyone who wants to collaborate can join downloading the BOINC program.

This is an open source application, developed by the University of Berkeley, that during the installation process it will allow us to choose the platform to join. We simply have to enter https://boinc.ibercivis.es in the URL section of the project.

Through this application users can choose when and how to participate. For example, the calculation capacity of our equipment can be transferred when we are not using it, so that it does not affect performance during normal use. Otherwise, BOINC will be responsible – without the need for any configuration – to receive the data collection to be analyzed and the procedure to do so.

