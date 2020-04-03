The Higher Sports Council has sent a letter to the president of the Administrative Court of Sport so that the coronavirus health emergency is not an impediment to the normal procedures of Spanish sport. In a letter signed by the deputy director general of the Legal Regime of Sport, the top leader of the TAD, Julián Espartero, is requested to there is an urgent need to meet electronically.

For this, the CSD has put the necessary electronic means to hold these sessions of priority importance so that Spanish sport does not remain paralyzed. The organism directed by Irene Lozano has made a videoconference room available for TAD members to meet electronically and make decisions.

Not surprisingly, the representative of the CSD affirms in his letter that it is urgent that the TAD be back on track and stresses in his letter to Espartero that «The work of the administration has multiplied with the health emergency», while warning that “there is no justification for stopping the work but on the contrary to carry it out more diligently by electronic means”.

The CSD has made available to the members of the TAD all the necessary means so that Spanish sport does not suffer a blackout, as has happened in other sectors. The ball is on the roof of a court that has recently been in turbulent times for its renovation against the criteria of Espartero and some members.

In fact, at their meeting on March 6, some TAD members tried to recuse a new member due to various pressures exerted by Javier Tebas. The body managed to be renewed, but since then the necessary meetings have not been held to keep Spanish sports going. This letter is a warning to Espartero – who opposed the renewal – to fulfill his mission. In the CSD they are clear: you have to put your shoulder down for many discrepancies that exist.