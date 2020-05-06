With the return of the league on the horizon, the clubs have gotten to work and have begun to test their players. Something that has not sat well within the Higher Sports Council, according to ‘Cadena Ser’. And it is that the guidelines set by the body in the ministerial order of April 23, ruled the tests only in case there were signs of contagion.

This initial medical examination will include a test (test) for the presence of viral genetic material (amplification and identification through PCR) in the event that the medical examination and the symptoms of the athlete derive the convenience of carrying it out, “the document specifies. published in the BOE. Irene Lozano, president of the CSD, already clarified a few days ago that it would be the Ministry of Health who would decide how and when these tests were carried out.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are already undergoing tests for the coronavirus that LaLiga is required to carry out before returning to activity, with an eye toward resuming competition in June. Together with both 12 more First Division teams they made the test of the Covid-19: Atlético, Sevilla, Valencia, Real Sociedad, Athletic, Mallorca, Celta de Vigo, Villarreal, Valladolid, Eibar, Granada and Leganés. The Osasuna and Levante squads had already gone through the review workshop on Monday. Today will be the turn for the remaining four Primera teams that remain to undergo the tests: Espanyol, Betis, Getafe and Alavés.

