He Higher Sports Council, with Irene Lozano at the helm, he has set to work to fight the coronavirus. The CSD has created the Working Group to Promote Sport (GTID) to face the consequences of the health crisis by COVID-19, and which will be made up of members of the Spanish Olympic and Paralympic Committee, LaLiga, the Association of Spanish Soccer Players ( AFE) and CEOE, among others.

The GTID, which will meet for the first time this Wednesday telematically and then will do so weekly, will also be represented by the Spanish Sports Association (ADESP), the soccer, basketball, athletics, swimming, motorsports, motorcycling and winter sports and CEPYME.

The objective of this body is the adoption of «agile responses and adjusted to the needs that arise in the field of sport throughout this time ».

Focused on economic and labor problems

The CSD President, Irene Lozano, He assured that with the launch of the GTID they want to “strengthen the dialogue with the actors in the sports field at a particularly delicate moment, listen to all their problems and try to articulate possible solutions as quickly as possible.”

“We know that the socio-economic impact of the break is enormous and the dialogue between all will facilitate the progressive return to normality when it can occur,” added the Secretary of State for Sport.

The GTID’s work will focus on economic and labor problems emerged in the world of sports as a result of the pandemic crisis, and will try to propose quick solutions to protect the most vulnerable people and institutions.

In this working group, officials from other federations, sport in general and even the Government may be incorporated. “The idea is that the task group has a nucleus of people adaptable to the circumstances,” concluded the CSD note.