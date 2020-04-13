First it was the Real Sociedad, who wanted to return to training in Zubieta this Tuesday, which the Higher Sports Council had to stop. But there is another professional club that CSD has had to stop in the last few hours, the CF Fuenlabrada. The entity from the south of Madrid had cited this Monday in the morning at the Fernando Torres Stadium facilities to carry out a fat control, but finally it had to be suspended after the government’s warning.

After the news appeared in the media, the CSD decided to contact the Fuenlabrada informing them that the Royal Decree that established the state of alarm does not allow the opening of sports facilities, so in the letter it warned the club of the possible sanctions to which they were exposed in case of making that fat measurement to the players this Monday. The footballers were summoned one by one at 20-minute intervals, all of them provided with gloves and masks, but even so, this call has not had the approval of the Higher Sports Council.

The Fuenlabrada issued a statement

The entity has not wanted the controversy to go further and has finally decided to cancel control despite the fact that some players had already met at Fernando Torres. «The CF Fuenlabrada has decided to suspend the fat measurement controls that they had planned today April 13 for their staff. During the morning, a communication was received in which the Higher Sports Council warns that Royal Decree 463/2020 does not allow the opening of sports facilities to the public, “begins his statement.”

“The CF Fuenlabrada wants to clarify that at no time has it opened its sports facilities to the public and that has complied with Royal Decree 463/2020 and with the highest standards of health protocols. However, due to institutional consideration and in order to clarify the situation with all the guarantees, the scheduled weigh-ins have been provisionally suspended, “the note issued by the club ends.