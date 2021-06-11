The CSD doubles the aid to sports technification centers throughout Spain

06/11/2021 at 3:12 PM CEST

The Higher Sports Council (CSD) will allocate 2.4 million euros in aid to the autonomous communities for the development of activities in Sports Technification Centers and Specialized Centers for Sports Technification carried out in 2020 and 2021.

This amount supposes double the budget allocated for this purpose compared to last year’s call. “Sport deserves a boost commensurate with all the benefits it gives to our country. By providing it with resources such as these, we will consolidate it as one of the main axes of recovery in our country & rdquor ;, assures the Secretary of State for Sports, Jose Manuel Franco.

In total, the CSD budget for 2021 amounts to 251 million euros, the largest public commitment to the sports sector since 1992.

The call, which was published yesterday in the BOE, states that the subsidies must be requested for tasks directly related to the High Performance Sports Programs and / or State Technification that have been classified by the CSD in the CTD and CETD, carried out in the year 2020 and 2021 in the following concepts: sports technical staff, accommodation and food for athletes, actions to help teaching, medical-sports follow-ups, specific concentrations and permanent concentrations, actions directly related to the athletes of the Center, expenses related directly with COVID-19, as well as all those expenses related to the execution of the subsidized activities of this program.

The deadline for submitting applications will be 20 days from today, the day following the publication of the resolution in the BOE.