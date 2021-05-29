The CSD denies Rayo its request to host a public in Vallecas against Lugo

05/28/2021 at 9:40 PM CEST

The Vallecas stadium will not host the public in the match between Rayo and Lugo when the Higher Sports Council did not authorize this Friday the Madrid club’s formal request to play the match with a reduced capacity, as informed to EFE sources of the Vallecana entity.

The CSD justified its refusal to Lightning in the regulations in force by the Ministry of Health for football matches played in regions that are not in phase 1 recovery from the pandemic.

On your formal request, Rayo used as reasons the authorization of a 30% capacity in the stands of the Butarque stadium during the Women’s Queen’s Cup (May 26, 27 and 30) and another 30% in the friendly match that the Spanish team will play against Portugal at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 4.

In addition, there is another circumstance that annoys Rayo in the face of the last day of the championship. Their rival for sixth place, Sporting, which they lead by two points in the standings, will be able to host in their public stadium against Almería when Asturias went to phase 1.

Rayo was confident that his formal request would succeed and, according to club sources informed EFE, he had been working all week on the security protocol to be able to welcome the public in his stadium.