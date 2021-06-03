The CSD authorizes the public for the promotion playoffs of the Santander League and the Endesa League

The Higher Sports Council (CSD) has authorized the presence of audience in the playoffs for promotion to the Santander League and the Endesa League. This measure will be applied only in those Autonomous Communities that are in phases 1 and 2 of the de-escalation by the coronavirus pandemic, as confirmed by the Government.

«The president of the CSD, José Manuel Franco, has proceeded to authorize the public in the soccer playoffs in those Autonomous Communities that are in phases 1 and 2 of the de-escalation, with a maximum of 1,500 spectators by stadium “, indicated the Council in a press release.

Anyway, the agency clarified that those regions that are in phase 3 «will be able to decide whether to authorize, likewise, attendance at stadiums in the same proportion.

On the other hand, regarding the Endesa League, whose title playoffs began this week, the Spectator limit will be “1,000 people maximum»In those communities in phases 1 and 2, the regions in phase 3 also deciding whether or not to attend” in the same amount. “

“Decisions are made after appropriate consultations with the Ministry of Health, the League and the ACB», Underlined the body that presides Jose Manuel Franco, which earlier in the week had already expressed its wish that there could be fans in these qualifying rounds.