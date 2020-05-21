The Board of Directors of the Higher Sports Council approved eight electoral regulations this Tuesday for future elections to be held in the various sports federations in Spain. The body led by Irene Lozano, in turn, gave the green light to the resumption of electoral processes that were interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thus, various federations are in a position to request that resumption of the electoral process that was detained as of June 8. This is conditional on the current alarm state not being renewed, but everything indicates that this will be the case. given that the administrative deadlines count again from June 1 and the procedural ones on day 4, as admitted by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa.

As OKDIARIO has learned, the Spanish Basketball Federation will be one of the first to request this resumption of the electoral process with its president Jorge Garbajosa seeking a second term. The FEB saw how the Steering Committee of the CSD approved its electoral regulations along with seven others for the celebration this year of elections and as quickly as possible.

Other federations that saw how their various electoral regulations were given the green light and who could follow in their footsteps are the Spanish Badminton Federation (FESBA); the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF); the Spanish Federation of Greyhounds (FEG); the Spanish Motorcyclist Federation (RFME); Spanish Paddle Federation (FEP); the Spanish Federation of Fishing and Casting (FEPyC); and the Spanish Rugby Federation (FER).

Everything indicates that the basketball path will be followed by these other federations with special attention to what may happen in soccer. Both federations called for an electoral advance earlier this year, but subsequently did not hold elections for the coronavirus pandemic.

If everything goes on rails, Elections could be held in August in the most powerful federations in Spanish sport. Everything will depend on whether the alarm status is definitely not renewed. Once that happens, all federations will be able to hold their elections.