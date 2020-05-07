The controversy of the La Liga coronavirus test keep going. Despite the approved protocol to make it possible to return to training, The Higher Sports Council – which agreed with Health – is upset by how the entity led by Javier Tebas has applied it. In it, the COVID-19 tests were urged to be carried out only if necessary, following the guidelines of the Ministerial Order of April 13.

The medical tests carried out on the 42 First and Second teams had to be reduced to a medical examination for each member of the template. Depending on the result of this, the players who required it because of the symptoms presented had to undergo the coronavirus test. However, The execution of the protocol by La Liga has been different, doing the PCR tests to all the players and members of the coaching staff.

The teams that make up La Liga have undergone massive coronavirus tests in recent hours. It was the previous step that the football association set to resume activity at the club facilities, which will take place once the test results are known. However, as agreed, its implementation was not necessary except in cases where it was appropriate.

Hence the unease of the body that Irene Lozano directs with the football association. The Ministerial Order SND / 344/2020 of April 13 The protocol that makes it possible to return to the activity of professional clubs includes the “It will include a test for the presence of viral genetic material in the event that the medical examination and the symptoms of the athlete derive the convenience of carrying it out”, but in the case of La Liga it would have been breached, making it to all the members of the teams.