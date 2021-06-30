the cryptocurrency that started as a joke

There are currently more than 8000 cryptocurrencies in the world. Since its appearance in 2009, these virtual banners have not stopped generating expectation. Dogecoin is one of them, but its fame is due to many different factors. Did you know it started as a joke between a programmer and an Adobe employee? It was on December 6, 2013, and what began as a crazy idea, has ended up generating more than 139,000 million coins in circulation. Also, the image taken as a symbol, a breed of japanese dog To which texts with erratic expressions have been added, it only increases the controversy. We are going to try to get to know this currency a little more in depth, what makes it different and why it has appreciated by 6000% so far this year. Can it be interesting to invest in it?

This is Dogecoin

This cryptocurrency is the derivation of another very popular one called Litecoin. From the moment of its creation they wanted to give it that different meaning. It does not have a very high price, in fact it is currently trading around 26 cents on the dollar. But the reason is clear, everyone wants Bitcoins, of which 21 million units will be released, so it is increasingly difficult to mine it. But it is that in the case of Dogecoin, there is an impressive amount, so the mining time is reduced. For example, mining a Bitcoin can take up to an hour, but Dogecoin usually does not cost more than 1 minute. Dogecoin is an abundant currency, as opposed to Bitcoin, which is in short supply.

In addition, the investor profile in this way is very different from the one who wants to transact with Bitcoin. For example, Dogecoin is widely used for the payment of tips or to pay artists for their works, whether musical or otherwise that are offered online. Dogecoin is a currency that stands out for its usefulness, not for its value as an investment.