The cryptocurrency of Forocoches gets funds for social purposes in Castellón

Shurcoin, a cryptocurrency created in Forocoches, the largest Spanish-speaking forum that currently exists on the Internet, has achieved its first collection which will be donated to the Food Bank of the province of Castellón.

Shurcoin was created within Forocoches, this forum is well known for its peculiar style and for its power to viralize some Troll campaigns. Some saw the power that the forum had gained and thought of channeling it for social purposes, thus Shurcoin was born.

The mission of this cryptocurrency is to seek to unite the crypto world in order to assist poverty groups that have begun to re-emerge in Spain. The first campaign has already managed to collect more than 5000 euros and fundraising will be open until April 21.

BeInCrypto has contacted the team and they have confirmed that on April 21 the team completed the donation of the 5000 euros to the Castellón food bank.

Source: Shurcoin team (Part of the document has been deleted for displaying sensitive information)

In the note shared with BeInCrypto, the project wanted to highlight the help provided by the Oropesa del Mar city council, that without their participation it is possible that this project could not have happened.

The creators of the cryptocurrency and the food bank have created a plan in which the money will be donated in 50 euro vouchers redeemable only for food at the Consum supermarket chain.

Bitcoin for humanitarian aid

This could be just the beginning of several campaigns for social assistance, since, as the organization commented, they hope to carry out similar actions in the rest of the country in the coming weeks. The team has been able to confirm that they are exploring new possibilities, but will not give new details until they are more mature.

Shurcoin Tokenomics

How have they obtained these funds? This is an essential part of your token economy.

SHUR is the token of the ecosystem, each transaction generates a 10% commission from which they finance social action as part of the project. Of that 10% commission, 5% goes automatically and in real time to the rest of the SHUR holders (the wallet grows by the hour).

Read more

What about the other 5% of the fees? 70% is allocated to social actions, the final destination is decided between the holders of SHUR. The remaining 30% is divided on a fluctuating basis for the Marketing and Trolling Actions departments.

Source: Shurcoin

These funds are intended to make Troll shares go viral, so it is confirmed that part of the budget is for trolling. From this part a small part is put for the development of the project.

To some, this may seem like a meme coin like Dogecoin. However, it should be noted that seem to have found a way to monetize that power wrapped in the action of the Troll and give it a twist to be used for social purposes, this is the new digital market and crypto can make it real.

Cryptocurrency solidarity campaigns

The crypto sector may for some only be related to scams or that they are used mainly for illegal activities, which has been denied with several reports. However, many will not know that there are various movements that seek to use cryptocurrencies for something positive, charity.

BeInCrypto has covered several projects that have used blockchain platforms, such as the women’s soccer team that used the Watafan blockchain to raise funds for women’s cancer through digital collectible cards by way of NFT.

Women’s Football

Cryptocurrencies have been used many times as a means of payment to make donations for charitable purposes. There are endless examples, such as Cardano’s donation of 500 billion dollars to charity through its staking to the Red Cross accepting cryptocurrencies to combat the damage caused by Covid-19.

Finally, cryptocurrencies are a great tool, it depends on how it is used it can revolutionize an industry or tarnish the image of Bitcoin.

The post The cryptocurrency of Forocoches gets funds for social purposes in Castellón was seen for the first time on BeInCrypto.