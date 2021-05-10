The cryptocurrency ether sets a new record and the dogecoin drops 30%

The cryptocurrency ether sets a new record and dogecoin drops 30% after Musk’s statements

The cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network today touched $ 4,172 (3,430 euros), although it has subsequently yielded somewhat and is now around $ 4,150 (3,413 euros).

Ether soared almost 10% on Saturday, advanced 1.5% on Sunday and today is up 5.6% to $ 4,073.

Bitcoin, the most widely used cryptocurrency, appreciates 1% and is around 58,500 dollars (48,100 euros), far from the 64,869 dollars (53,355 euros) that it reached on April 14, its current record.

Bitcoin rises 0.4% and is trading at $ 58,138. The distribution group El Corte Inglés has registered the Bitcor trademark in the European Union patent office, although sources close to the company explain that there is no imminent plan to launch a currency of this type or services related to that activity.

As published by ‘Cinco Días’ it is a double request that was made on March 23: that of Bitcor and one added under the name Bitcor El Corte Inglés, both registered under the classification of “financial services; financial transactions related to the currency exchange, and currency trading “.

Elon Musk says dogecoin is a “scam”

The cryptocurrency dogecoin, created in 2013 as a joke and which has become popular in recent months, fell about 30% this Sunday after the appearance of the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, in the American program ‘Saturday Night Live’, in Amid high expectations after Musk joked that it is a scam.

Dogecoin, which soared to 74 cents on Saturday morning, trades this Monday at 50 cents whose legion of followers has contributed greatly to a rise in value of around 11,000% so far this year.

Millionaire Musk was featured on the show as “the father of dogecoin.” On the cryptocurrency he assured that dogecoin is “the future of currencies” and it is “as real as a dollar”, he also said that its value will go “to the moon” but that, nevertheless, it is a “scam”. Asked by a member of the cast during a ‘sketch’ of the program about this cryptocurrency represented by the meme of a dog, the businessman said that it is a “financial vehicle that is going to take over the world”, to which he replied: “¿¿ So it’s a scam? And he said with a laugh: “Yes, it is a scam.”