The cryptocurrency ether sets a new record and the bitcoin loses steam

hello.com

Andrea Molina jokes the rumors: ‘What I have in my belly is a plate of potatoes bravas and one of anchovies’

“It is something that I still see a long way off.” This was the answer that Andrea Molina gave to her fans when they asked her last January if she wanted to be a mother soon. The daughter of Lydia Bosch and Micky Molina, who has just turned 29 years old, is living a very beautiful stage next to her boyfriend, Juan Fernández, however at the moment it is not in her plans to increase the family. That is why she has been so surprised to see that this week some images were published in which it was implied that she could be pregnant. In HELLO! We have contacted her and she has not hesitated to deny the news in a resounding way. – Her wedding plans, her relationship with her parents … Andrea Molina, more sincere than ever SEE GALLERY Of course, with the humor that always characterizes her, the actress wanted to comment on the matter by publishing this nice image on her social networks. the one that appears with her boyfriend touching her belly. “Let’s see how I explain to Juan now that what I have in my ‘tummy’ are a plate of coquinas, one of papas bravas, a half portion of prawns and one of anchovies …”. Andrea admits that “you can’t be such a clown, because then what happens happens … there are paparazzi among some cars and they take some pictures of you telling your friends that from everything you’ve eaten, it looks like you’re pregnant!” She has preferred to take it as a joke and assures that: We will have to laugh! What was said family, pregnancy denied and … long live the rich feasts that leave you with a round tummy! “- Andrea Molina opens her childhood photo album Finally, she has sent a message to her great friends, Ana Fernández and Adrián Roma, who are also their neighbors now. “To you friends @ anafdz1989 and @adri_marlon … you still have time to be uncles! I hope there will be many more moments like that afternoon together. “” Friend ehhhh, let’s see, I had already bought the diaper cake, all kinds of stuffed animals at Disney and seeing cars at Chicco … don’t drive me crazy, do me a favor. .. Postscript, you have to include the slices of bread that you put between your chest and back. @juanin_marlon I cancel the creature’s savings account for the moment. We love you friends / neighbors “, is the funny message that Ana has sent her. The one who has also taken it as a joke has been her mother, Lydia Bosch, who has commented:” And now what do I do with all the clothes of baby that I have bought? “. VIEW GALLERY A new chapter On March 1, Andrea Molina celebrated her 29th birthday in a period full of changes.” This weekend I have put 5 years of my life in boxes, “said the actress , assuring her that her “whole body ached from the shoelaces” she had from having been cleaning and tidying up. “I am mentally and physically tired, but something inside me tells me that I am where I need to be.” Lydia Bosch’s daughter and Micky Molina has gone to a place where he has found “more peace, more trust, more faith, more desire, more nature, more tranquility, more love.” “First day in my new house, of my new stage” she said excitedly – The hug and the words full of feeling from Andrea Molina towards her father