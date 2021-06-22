The cryptocurrency Bizum already exists and works just like the original

These are convulsive weeks for the controversial cryptocurrency sector. But right in the middle of this maelstrom of falls and crashes, Bit2Me continues to enter the business of buying and selling bitcoin or ethereum, among others. Now, the Spanish startup that filled the cities of Spain with posters supporting Bitcoin – one of them in front of a Bank of Spain denier – announces that it is launching a kind of Bizum for cryptocurrencies.

What is and how does Bizum for bitcoins work? Named Bit2Me Pay, the reality is that its modus operandi not far from the product consensus among large financial institutions in Spain and that has been triumphing since its launch. In the words of Leif Ferreira, founder of the startup, to Ezanime.net, “Bit2Me Pay is a Bizum clone”, which allows adding to the cryptocurrency sector “something that works very well in traditional currencies”. That is, the version offered by the Spanish startup is a pair of the original Bizum with the peculiarity of integrating cryptocurrencies as one of the payment or transfer options for bitcoin, ethereum, cardano, ripple, dogecoin or pax gold, among many others. And it is to integrate because, in fact, technology also allows payment in euros.

Without commissions and instantaneously, the crypto Bizum works under the same phone number system. Only by knowing the number or email account of the recipient can we proceed with the shipment. It is not necessary that it be registered within the application itself. Logically and in order to access the funds, the recipient must be registered in the application. “If within 7 days of the notice it is not registered, the transfer of cryptocurrencies will return to the issuer,” they explain.

The transfer of money can also be transformed in euros to cryptocurrencies, and conversely, at the time of the operation. Adding, in addition, the option of exchanges between the 50 countries in which Bit2Me is available. An advantage that the classic Bizum would not enjoy and that the company has positioned as one of the best advantages of the new service.

Bit2Me Pay is, in short, other options that want to compete with the original Bizum. Now with limited use and a more than sure future approach to commissions. The proposal of the Spanish startup would be in line with the field of work that Verse has been managing for a long time.

Now, does the launch of a cryptocurrency Bizum make sense? The truth is that Bit2Me explains to this medium that, for the moment, there is no objective of monetization of the service; the company continues to focus its business on collecting commissions for currency exchanges and transfers. Ultimately, it would be a way to retain and achieve users. Using a model similar to the one that has been successful with Bizum and “forcing” currency recipients to register in the application.

A difficult time for the Bizum of cryptocurrencies

In addition to the launch of a cryptocurrency Bizum and with a somewhat more relaxed Elon Musk in the debate since Tesla withdrew the option to buy its electric cars with bitcoin, the reality is that the crypto sector has not had a good few weeks. Perhaps Musk’s announcement to accept payments again in the future, as long as mining reduced electricity consumption, was seen as an opportunity for the ecosystem.

Tesla’s simple announcement, via Elon Musk, saw the value of many of the cryptocurrencies in circulation plummet. Bitcoin, how could it be otherwise, was the most affected.

They say that time returns the waters to their course, but it has not been the case for fans of cryptocurrencies. China’s announcement to block any transaction related to digital currency has come as a shock to the sector. Some statements that, despite not being new at the timeIt has been now that they have had a tangible effect on their value. So much so that it is already announced that China will lose almost 90% of its mining farms; a highly important issue if we take into account that it was the most active country in this matter.

For Bit2Me, the case of China is simply anecdotal: “China, within its way of thinking, wants to censor the ability of citizens, but we want to think that common sense will reign. Sooner or later there will be a government agnostic currency to leave of the dollar reference “.

In parallel, and not with as much fuss as in the case of the People’s Bank of China, there have been few times that the Bank of Spain –in conjunction with the CNMV– has warned of its concern about the increase in interest in bitcoin and other cryptos. It is a “high risk” product, they pointed out. Along the same lines, the OCU has also pointed out the increase in scams through cryptocurrencies. Despite everything, Leif points out, “at the regulatory and institutional level there is more and more acceptance and little by little cryptocurrencies are taking their position.” For this reason, they understand that it is the best time to launch their Bizum species.

Also in Ezanime.net