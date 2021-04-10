The cry that has left the Madrid Health Minister with this face

Enrique Ruiz Escudero, Madrid Health Minister. (Photo: RTVE)

Enrique Ruiz Escudero, Madrid Health Minister and number two on the PP list for the elections of the Community of Madrid on May 4, visited the Wizink Center this Saturday, one of the mass vaccination points in the region.

There, before the start of the questions from the press, Escudero has lived a moment that has left him with a face of real discomfort when two women have shouted two slogans in favor of public Health: “Public Health, not private! ! Live! Long live public health! ”.

Ruiz Escudero has turned his head and looked up, where the two women were, with an annoyed gesture and a serious expression.

The moment has been seen live on Channel 24 Horas de TVE:

At this press conference, Ruiz Escudero reported that his department had requested the Ministry of Health that those under 60 years of age could be vaccinated “voluntarily” with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Health Minister has insisted on a message that many health workers have been repeating for some time, despite the doubts of many: “Vaccines are safe and we cannot stop vaccinating ourselves.”

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

Why Ayuso robs Vox and Gabilondo disconcerts

Ayuso assures that there is “xenophobia” of the Government against French tourists

We have followed the route that Ayuso runs in this video and this is the crazy distance that he has traveled

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.