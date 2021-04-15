The cry that has been heard in Congress after Sánchez’s words about the Second Republic

On the day of the 90th anniversary of the proclamation of the Second Republic, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, began his speech in Congress by paying him a small tribute.

“Madam President, ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Today, April 14, marks the 90th anniversary of the proclamation of the Second Republic ”, the chief executive began.

At that moment, Congress broke into applause for a few seconds and even a shout of “long live!” Was heard, in reference to long live the Republic !.

Sánchez, once the applause has stopped, has continued with his tribute to the Republic: “Anniversaries help us to reflect, to be able to look back and to be able to verify that there is a luminous link with our best past that we must vindicate. That Republic, as Santos Juliá wrote, was a democratic regime, with parliament as the center of political life, fair suffrage and the end of the political power of the caciques. He added that life, in short, would be more egalitarian, free and fair, as the times demanded ”.

“That ambitious project that began today 90 years ago sought the modernization of our state and Spanish society, the consolidation of peace and the defeat of the dictatorship and, above all, put the value of democracy first,” he continued. .

The President of the Government recalled that legal and legal measures were approved “very advanced for the time”, especially for the “working class and for women.”

Sánchez has stressed that women, with their right to participate in political life, made their voices heard and participated in the evolution …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.