Telefe issued Together we can achieve it, a special coverage on the coronavirus with the doctor’s guidance Daniel López Rosetti along with all the News team. The doctor had an open office to answer various questions about the progress of the pandemic and this new stage of quarantine.

Rodolfo Barili, Cristina Pérez, Germán Paoloski, Milva Castellini, Adrián Puente, Érica Fontana, Nacho Girón, Guillermo Panizza and Mariano García They participated from their homes and made different consultations to provide key information on the health of all Argentines.

During the cycle, there was a very emotional moment when López Rosetti broke into the air when asked by Barili related to social distance: “Yesterday we chatted with Cristina on the air about a marriage in which the bride and groom kiss with a mask because it is forbidden to remove it . Then I thought of Christmas. And I said: Will we have a long time like this or do you imagine that at some point all these measures that are painful today will begin to loosen them? How do you imagine life? ”.

“It’s a nice question that isn’t in the books, you’re making me cry. It is not in the books and I don’t know what to tell you… ”, the doctor replied tearfully. Telefe Noticias’ drivers were surprised by the reaction of their partner in the study.

“I hope it is cute. I think it will be very pretty and I think this will happen. I think we are going to have a nice Christmas. We won the virus for sure from the first day, but what matters is the cost of that victory, since it will be lower if the ball moves well, “said López Rosetti.

“I come to the noti, from the quarantine that I do not come. There is no makeup, they are all separated, you have to walk here and there. We are all in chinstrap, I am the only one who does not have one. You go into the channel and they take your temperature, you wash your hands, it is mandatory and correct, you put gel alcohol and they tell you the way you have to do. I am a doctor and I know, but there you become aware of what we are experiencing. We are going to make it to Christmas well, “he concluded.

Last week, Rodolfo Barili made headlines for being enraged on the air on Telefe Noticias when they were showing the case of a model who violated isolation when she got into the trunk of a taxi to visit a man. The young woman from Avellaneda recorded the entire episode and shared it on social networks.

The journalist could not contain his anger and assured looking at the camera: “How stupid, by God!” Then she added: “Sorry, but you have to be stupid. The police, who have to be taking care of all of us, have to take you to your house … You doing the moron and transmitting on the Internet. You think you’re a living barbarian. You have a criminal case left. ”

“I hope you pay for that. Because the doctors, the police, the nurses are on the front line facing the virus. To believe, at this moment, that by doing that one is alive … The truth is, you make me sad. Wave tell you, “finished the driver.