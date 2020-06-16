06/10/2020 at 14:44

CEST

Sport.es

The Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) confirmed on Wednesday that the Johan Cruyff Arena, in the city of Amsterdam, will remain one of the venues to host Euro 2020 matches postponed to next year.

“I am satisfied with the confirmation of the city as the venue for Euro 2020. There was never any doubt about it, but something like that had to be rearranged correctly. I am very grateful to everyone involved in this, “said Gijs de Jong, tournament director in the Netherlands, in a statement on the KNVB website.

The venue named after the country’s soccer myth had been scheduled three matches of the group stage of the local team against Ukraine, Austria and an opponent still to be defined, and one of the round of 16.

“It is also fantastic for the Johan Cruijff Arena to be able to host Euro 2020 in 2021, when the stadium will be 25 years old in 2021, so the European Championship will thus become an important part of our celebration program,” said Henk. Markerink, managing director of the venue.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the continental team tournament to 2021, from June 11 to July 11. The

UEFA hopes to maintain its twelve initially chosen venues, including San Mamés in Bilbao. Munich (Allianz Arena) and Glasgow (Hampden Park) have already confirmed that they will remain.