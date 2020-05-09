“Open the hood!” “Papers!” Sputters a Lebanese soldier with that automatism that is repeated eight hours a day. Taxi drivers no longer bother to close the trunks as a handful of hands show laissez-passer groping through the windows. Entering the Ein el Helwe refugee camp is like visiting a mini-Palestine confined between walls and concertinas whose four entrance doors are heavily guarded by the Lebanese military. Built in 1948 in the confines of the southern city of Sidon, 75,000 Palestinians over a mere two square kilometers are crowded in the mujayem (countryside, in Arabic). Controversial camp where factional fighting is cyclical, it is the largest of the 12 that Lebanon houses and the only one in which Islamist groups dispute the monopoly of the official Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). The same confinement that keeps them from the rest of the country, and from the world, has turned out to be, however, the best antidote against an unstoppable worldwide contagion of covid-19.

“We have not registered a positive case so far,” says Mustafa Abou Atieh, relieved and exhausted, executive director of Al Nidaa Hospital and medical branch of the Human Call Association, the only one capable of performing surgical operations in the field. There are only six cases among the estimated 220,000 Palestinians living in Lebanon, which together with the 1.5 million Syrians have made it the country with the highest number of refugees in proportion to its population. At the doors they have installed an isolation room and a store to screen patients with symptoms.

The rural neighborhoods reproduce the names of the villages of origin of their refugees in the Palestinian territories, most of them from the coastal Acre, the least from Haifa. Its people swarm through narrow alleys just a meter wide where the roof of tangled cables prevents the sun from reaching or even circulating air. The houses grow upwards due to lack of space across the width. Fearing a catastrophe in a population wholly dependent on the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (Unrwa), the various actors in conflict have temporarily postponed their strife to confront the virus.

“We have just reopened the mosques, although we only celebrate two partial daily prayers,” said Sheikh Jamal Khatab, emir of the Islamic Jihadist Movement and the highest religious leader in the camp, in Al Nur. “It is in the globalized world that enjoys freedom of movement where the virus has spread very rapidly,” continues the sheik. “Here it has not been easy, but we have managed to agree on measures such as disinfecting vehicles and controlling people at the four entrances to the field,” he says. You know very well what confinement is. Wanted by Lebanese justice, he cannot abandon the two square kilometers.

In times of pandemic, the sheikh now dictates preventive measures for the reopening of the rest of the mosques (15) during the month of Ramadan – the Muslim fast month – and after more than 40 days closed. “The parishioners have to carry their own rugs, make the ablution in their houses and keep a distance of one and a half meters during the prayer, as well as take the masks that we distribute at the entrance,” says the religious.

However, the closure of the central vegetable market by covid-19 was barely maintained for a week. Converted into cheap labor for the Lebanese Sidon labor market, Palestinians work part-time for £ 25,000 (15 euros) a day. Despite being born and living their entire lives in Lebanon, they are excluded from up to 39 liberal professions by the Lebanese labor code.

Hence, young people flood factories and construction sites. “In Ein el Helwe we have accumulated crises since in 2019 the Ministry of Labor launched the order to regularize all foreign workers,” explains Abou Atieh at the Al Nidaa hospital. “That caused the closure and dismissal of many Palestinians who turned a blind eye,” he adds. With legislation based on reciprocity agreements with third countries, Palestinians in Lebanon have been left in limbo by not having a state.

“No help has come to us from Unrwa, nor from Islamists, nor from the PLO! They are all thieves ”, snaps an enervated seller with the approval of those present. There is no pin between the carts loaded with lettuce and tomatoes. Only one person wears gloves, no mask. “A kilo of meat costs 25,000 Lebanese pounds today, twice as much as a month ago,” protests a client. Like her husband, a smith in a Sidon factory, two months of free fall in the value of the pound against the dollar has reduced the average monthly salary from 500 euros to a third.

“I admit that due to lack of funds, Unrwa has been delayed in implementing the aid plan and I deeply regret the unjustified attacks against our staff in recent weeks,” the director of the agency in Lebanon has apologized this Thursday, Claudio Cordone.

The complete withdrawal of the United States as the main donor in 2019 by decision of the Donald Trump Administration has led to a reduction in one-third of the annual regional budget of 1,100 million euros. “Cash aid will begin to be distributed on May 14,” spokeswoman Huda Samar told this newspaper in an email exchange. The camp factions have lobbied for aid to reach all inhabitants without distinction.

“A huge socio-economic gap is being created in the countryside between those who receive dollars like the PLO and Unrwa officials [3.000 empleados palestinos] and those who are paid in Lebanese pounds as Islamist groups or hourly workers, ”says Basam al Moqdad, liaison to the German Association of Children of the Palestinian Refugee Camps in Lebanon. In the absence of aid from the agencies, the Palestinian businessman Mansur Azam based in Berlin has chosen to collect aid from Palestinian refugees living in Germany to distribute this month about 4,000 boxes of food to the families most affected by the crisis in his hails from Ein el Helwe.

No man’s land

Shelter for several hundred fugitives, heavily armed militiamen are patrolling this no man’s land in a territory where Lebanese law enforcement has no jurisdiction. In 2015, a police force was created in which all the Palestinian factions participate to maintain order and thus avoid a war with the Lebanese Army, to whom they hand over the most recalcitrant criminals.

Amir Khatab is a regular mediator of the internal wars whose last battle was fought in the summer of 2019 with the murder of the “new radical Islamist leader, named Bilal al-Arqoub, who with funds from abroad was trying to recruit young people,” according to field security sources have. Since then, security cameras have mined the areas where they border the street below, controlled by the Islamist sector, and the one above, the preserve of the PLO. It is in those only two paved streets where cars can circulate, even in pairs if the mirrors fold. Between them, 75,000 souls live and die.

In addition to the brutal economic crisis that is raging in Lebanon, coupled with the wave of anti-government protests that erupted last October, there is the water utility that has ended up shutting down Lebanese shops, leaving the Palestinians without pay and launching into the half of the 4.5 million Lebanese below the poverty line. If the pandemic is overcome, the factions fear the growing social instability that arises from difficulties in subsisting in and out of the camps.

