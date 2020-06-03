When evening fell, Daniel Gomez, 53 years old, the person in charge of the building located above the local Pigmento, in the Villa Crespo neighborhood, which yesterday exploded and ended the lives of two firefighters, went to the street door because he smelled of smoke. Once outside, he observed that a group of that force was trying to quench the fire that came out of the perfumery. He approached and asked what had happened. He got in tune with the situation, noticed that the problem was growing and decided to help. At that moment, heard the first explosion. He immediately thought of the 53 departments in his charge on Corrientes Avenue 5248, half a block from the VI Fire Station of the City, where the head of that Station was one of the victims of the fatal incident.

“That was when I saw a firefighter leaving the premises with a raw hand, a piece of skin hung from his wrist. I never saw anything like it“He said to Infobae while in the background the classic applause of 21.00 was heard in honor of the work of the doctors in the midst of the pandemic. Although on that occasion, the neighbors came out to their balconies to cheer in tribute to the men who had lost their lives in the middle of the explosion: Ariel Gastón Vázquez and Maximiliano Firma Paz.

Then, Gomez, in the middle of that emotional scene with a layer of smoke still flying over the block, continued with his story. “You had to get people out of the building. I went upstairs and with the help of a policeman we managed to evacuate the entire building in 10 minutes. But when we went down the worst happened“, said.

“There were more and more fire trucks and more ambulances. I leaned against the wall two meters from the premises and a noise stunned me“He said.

“Everything trembled. And in a second I saw a firefighter fly through the air. It crossed Corrientes flying and when it fell due to the speed it took with the push of the blast, the body seemed to splash around the sidewalk ”, he described still amazed by what he had lived.

“Then instantly A flare of fire came out, a blaze. It was something not to believe“He related.

According to police sources, the tragic incident began yesterday afternoon in a Pigmento chain store located on the ground floor of a 14-story building. According to the first testimonies, the fire originated in the basement of the perfumery, in a warehouse where the merchandise accumulates among which there were highly flammable products. The flames invaded that sector and produced two explosions when firefighters were working at the scene.

As a result of the fact, in addition to the deceased, another 15 people were injured as a result of the detonations.

Thus, the Chief of the City Fire Department, Juan Carlos Moriconi, in dialogue with Infobae, He reported that the crews continue to work in the place because the alleged place where the tragedy began has not yet been reached: the underground of the perfumery.

On the other hand, Mariconi spoke about her two companions who lost their lives, and said: “They were excellent people. We worked together. The truth is that I am shocked by what happened. Two guys with 20 years of service, with a lot of experience. This is a tragedy. ”

And added: “Above this happens in the context of the pandemic, which we don’t even know if we are going to be able to fire them. ”

Vázquez was the chief operating officer of the Fire Department and director of the City’s Fire Planning, Development and HR Company. Firma Paz was the deputy commissioner of Station VI of Villa Crespo, the barracks that is half a block from where his death occurred.

On the other hand, the owner of the SAME Alberto Crescenti, who was in charge of the emergency operation in the place, was a witness and even victims of the second outbreak, said: “The rescue began after the first explosion affected the firefighters, the which one was in shock. When we arrived there was a lot of smoke and we began to remove the wounded. We were trying to get them out when there was a second explosion, even stronger, more violent, who threw a lot of masonry on us. The truth is that we were born again. “

Thus, Gómez, the person in charge of the building, in the middle of Corrientes Avenue, a few meters from the scene, looked up and made a kind of prayer. “Now I don’t know what will happen because I live on the top floor and you can’t enter the building, I don’t know what I will do.”