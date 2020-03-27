Every day at the Los Ceibos hospital emergency center in Guayaquil about a thousand people arrive. The situation, as in other parts of the world, is completely uncontrolledl. In a single week, the 600 beds of the largest health center in Ecuador have been occupied by patients with coronavirus or suspected of being infected.

“There is no health system that supports this influx of patients in an emergency like this. These kinds of things are never seen. It really is something that does not matter all the weapons we have to face it, it is too much, ”says Luis Yépez, doctor in charge of the neurology area of ​​the Los Ceibos hospital, in a telephone conversation with Infobae.

With 1403 confirmed cases and 34 deaths, Ecuador is the second Latin American country with the most deaths and infections behind Brazil. And Guayaquil, the largest city in the Andean country, is one of the epicenters of the pandemic on the continent.

Los Ceibos is now exclusively dedicated to receiving patients infected with coronavirus, or with respiratory symptoms highly suspicious of the infection. With this the dynamics within the hospital and the priorities changed, Yépez, who runs the neurological center there, now makes long and strenuous floor guards, just as he did in his early days as an internist.. The important thing is to give a hand where you can.

The Ecuadorian neurologist is emphatic in something that all the world’s health authorities repeat until they are fed up: the only way to fight the coronavirus, for the moment, is with social distancing. Despite the fact that in Ecuador the state of emergency is in force, curfews, suspension of classroom work and classes, Yépez believes that people in his city have not taken seriously the suggestions of the authorities and for this reason there is a great number of infections.

“First we have to start by defining a little the epidemiological issue of this virus: it is highly aggressive and highly contagious, which is an extremely dangerous combination. That added to the little collaboration that there is in the community. It was requested in different ways, by all the media, but really if there was a 50 percent collaboration I exaggerate you. Lots of people on the streets. The virus had a chance to reproduce, to replicate. And well, we are living the consequences of that“, He says.

Yépez also warns that many people come to the emergency room believing that they could have coronaviruses, when in fact they do not have it and there are others who are infected and have a high viral load.

“That makes the person who arrived healthy get in touch with another person who is infected and sick, so the problem multiplies quickly,” he warns.

It also alerts about another problem that is happening in different hospitals around the world: the lack of supplies such as suits and masks with which medical personnel must be provided and thus avoid being infected.

“They end extremely quickly because they are inputs that are practically disposable. A suit is for a doctor and a patient; so if you have 160 hospitalized patients you need 160 kits for the number of doctors, calculate the number of suits you need in a 600 bed hospital“, He says.

Regarding the treatment and prognosis of the patient with coronavirus, Yépez assures, according to his experience in recent weeks, that it is impossible to ensure a good evolution, even with the respirator next to him. Account of some cases of patients who arrive in good condition and, from one moment to another, their lung capacity fails and die.

For this reason, the Ecuadorian doctor says that in this situation, healing medicine is not useful, but prevention medicine. “And for that, social distance, social isolation is fundamental“He insists.