“The Crown”, the big winner at the awards

(CNN Spanish) – This Sunday the Golden Globes 2021 were held, a ceremony held -for the coronavirus pandemic- from two different cities, Los Angeles and New York.

An aspect that was evident in the non-existent red carpet, in the distance from the tables of the few attendees to the event and in the nominees, winners and press connected through the Zoom platform.

This is also the first awards ceremony to be held in Hollywood this 2021.

Netflix arrived at the awards as the platform with the most nominations both on television and on tapes. The streaming service took 10 Golden Globes in total: 4 in the film categories and 6 in the television categories.

Her series “The Crown” was the winner of the night, winning in all the categories in which she was nominated.

“The Queen’s Gambit” won the Golden Globe for Best Television Limited Series or Television Movie and its lead, Anya Taylor-Joy was awarded Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Movie.

“Nomadland,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “Soul” tied for the highest Golden Globe films at this ceremony: two awards each.

Chloé Zhao is the second woman to win in the best director category. The first was Barbara Streisand, who in 1983 won the Golden Globe for the film “Yentl.”

The night of “The Crown”

Netflix’s “The Crown” was one of the productions with the most Golden Globe, 4 in total. The period drama was awarded the award for best drama series.

Emma Corrin won the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama. Corrin played Princess Diana on the Netflix series “The Crown.”

Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles, won in the category of best actor in a television series – drama.

Gillian Anderson won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series for her role as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Highlights from the 2021 Golden Globes

Technical problems were also the protagonist during the ceremony. Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a movie for his work on “Judas and the Black Messiah,” saw his speech interrupted by audio problems with the Zoom platform. Remember that most of the nominees and winners accepted their awards from their homes.

The famous meme of Bernie Sanders during the inauguration of President Joe Biden arrived at the ceremony. Cynthia Nixon “invited” Senator Sanders into her living room. A printed image of Sanders in his famous gloves stood behind the actress during the broadcast.

The lack of representation of black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was one of the issues that was discussed not only at the previous ceremony, but was also mentioned on several occasions during the ceremony.

Laura Pausini won her first Golden Globe in the category of best original song – film for “Io sì” from the film “The Life Ahead”.

Pausini said on his Twitter account that he was speechless and thanked Edoardo Ponti, the director of “The Life Ahead”, Sophia Loren, its protagonist, Diane Warren and Niccolò Agliardi, co-writers of the song with Pausini.

Chadwick Boseman received the posthumous Golden Globe for best actor in a drama film for his role in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Norman Lear received the Carol Burnett Award while Jane Fonda was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Check out the full list of 2021 Golden Globes winners below:

TV

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” * WINNER *

Ramy Youssef – «Ramy»

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Jane Levy – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” * WINNER *

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown” * WINNER *

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino – «Hunters»

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown” * WINNER *

Laura Linney – «Ozark»

Sarah Paulsen – “Ratched”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Bryan Cranston – “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels – “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much is True” * WINNER *

Ethan Hawke – “The Good Lord Bird”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – «Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Normal People”

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman – “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit” * WINNER *

Best TV Drama Series

“The Crown” * WINNER *

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best Television Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit” * WINNER *

“Small Ax”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Movie Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Gillian Anderson – “The Crown” * WINNER *

Julia Garner – «Ozark»

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon – “Ratched”

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Movie Made for Television

John Boyega – “Small Ax” * WINNER *

Brendan Gleeson – “The Comey Rule”

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons – “Hollywood”

Donald Southerland – “The Undoing”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek” * WINNER *

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

MOVIES

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” * WINNER *

“Hamilton”

«Music»

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Best Drama Movie

“El padre”

“Mank”

“Nomadland” * WINNER *

Promising Young Woman

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best foreign film

“Another Round,” Denmark

«La Llorona,» Guatamela / France

“The Life Ahead,” Italy

«Minari,» USA * WINNER *

“Two of Us,” France / USA

Best Screenplay for a Film

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher – “Mank”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7” * WINNER *

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – “The Father”

Chloé Zhao – «Nomadland»

Best Original Song – Film

«Fight for You» – «Judas and the Black Messia»

«Here My Voice» – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

«Io sì (Seen)» – «The Life Ahead» * WINNER *

«Speak Now» – «One Night in Miami»

“Tigers & Tweed” – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday »

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah” * WINNER *

Jared Leto – “The Little Things”

Bill Murray – “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “One Night in Miami”

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

Jodie Foster – “The Mauritanian” * WINNER *

Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”

Helana Zengel – «News of the World»

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” * WINNER *

James Corden – “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – «Hamilton»

Dev Patel – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”

Best Animated Film

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

«Soul» * WINNER *

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Actor in a Drama Movie

Chadwick Boseman, – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” * WINNER *

Riz Ahmed – “The Sound of Metal”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

Tahar Rahim – “The Mauritanian”

Best Actress in a Drama Movie

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – «The United States vs. Billie Holiday »* WINNER *

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand – «Nomadland»

Carey Mulligan – «Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson – «Music»

Michelle Pfeiffer – “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike – “I Care A Lot” * WINNER *

Anya Taylor-Joy – “Emma”

Best director

David Fincher – “Mank”

Regina King – “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloe Zhao – “Nomadland” * WINNER *

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Best Original Soundtrack

“The Midnight Sky”

“Tenet”

“News of the World”

“Mank”

«Soul» * WINNER *