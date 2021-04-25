‘The Crown’: Nobody wants to play Prince Andrew in the Netflix series

The fourth season of ‘The Crown’ has launched Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin to stardom, both winners of Golden Globes for their performances as Prince Charles and Diana of Wales in the prestigious Netflix series. At 29 and 25, respectively, they have the doors of Hollywood wide open, something that has happened before to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who won the Oscar the same year that their first season on the series premiered. Given these statistics, It would be safe to say that the fiction created by Peter Morgan is the dream job for any actor and actress, right? Well it seems that not at all costs.

According to the Australian media News.com.au, The producers of ‘The Crown’ would be having trouble finding the actor who wants to play Prince Andrew in the fifth season of the series. The second son of the queen, played in season four Tom Byrne in his younger years, will have a more prominent role in the new phase, which will span the years between 1991 and 1997.

Andrew Albert Christian Edward, Duke of York, separated from Sarah Ferguson the same year as his brother Charles, 1992. They did so in a less controversial way than Charles and Lady Di, and they ended up divorcing in 1996 on good terms. But the controversial thing about Prince Andrew is not in the scripts that Morgan will be preparing, but in something that came to light from 2011: his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Since then and for almost a decade, the duke was involved in numerous scandals related to the American businessman, accused among other things of sexual abuse and trafficking of minors. His relationship with Epstein and his involvement in some of his businesses led Prince Andrew to retire from public life and abandon his royal responsibilities in May 2020..

For all this, according to the Australian media, Left Bank Pictures, the producer behind ‘The Crown’, would be having a hard time finding the right actor to give life to Prince Charles. So much so that they would have had to post an ad on the Spotlight website looking for jobless performers in their 30s and 40s insisting that it is “a very good role” and that it would be perfect for someone with the ability to “steal scenes”. Surely they end up finding someone interested.

Queen change

According to the Spotlight announcement, the filming of the fifth season of ‘The Crown’ will take place between August and January 2022. Then the actor in charge of giving life to Prince Andrew would return in the sixth season, which will be shot between 2022 and 2023.

As has been tradition in the series, these two seasons will involve a renewal of the cast. After the reign of Olivia Colman, it will be Imelda Staunton who heads the casting. Jonathan Pryce will be the new Prince Philip, Lesley Manville will play Margarita, and Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki will take over as Charles and Diana. The level is not low at Buckingham Palace.