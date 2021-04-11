‘The Crown’: Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies offer their condolences to the British royal house on the death of Philip of Edinburgh

Last Friday, April 9, the Duke of Edinburgh, consort of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99. The Prince died in the morning at Windsor Castle and in addition to half the world, including all the European royal houses, the two actors who played him in ‘The Crown’ have also paid their particular tributes to a character as complex in reality as in reality. fiction.

In a statement to Today, Matt Smith, who was nominated for an Emmy in 2018 for his role in the Netflix series, said goodbye to Philip of Edinburgh: “I would like to offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family Prince Felipe was the man, and he knew it, 99 and off, but what a turn, and what style. Thanks for your service, friend, it won’t be the same without you. “ Using in the original language some terms related to cricket, a sport that the Duke was fond of.

A day before and shortly after the death was known, Tobias Menzies, who gave life to him in seasons 3 and 4, expressed his condolences, in his own way, through Twitter, much more distant and formal than Smith and using the words of the England’s greatest playwright: “If I know anything about the Duke of Edinburgh, I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t want me to an actor who played him on television gave his opinion on his lifeSo I leave it to Shakespeare: ‘Ah, good old man! How well you represent the faithful service of the ancient world … »DEP”

.If I know anything about the Duke of Edinburgh I’m fairly sure he wouldn’t want an actor who portrayed him on TV giving their opinion on his life, so I’ll leave it to Shakespeare. “O good old man! How well in thee appears

The constant service of the antique world … “ RIP ? Tobias Menzies (@TobiasMenzies) April 9, 2021

Andrew Scott could be Tony Blair

And while the fifth season of ‘The Crown’ prepares to begin filming this July, the production continues to sign the rest of the characters who still do not have faces. Apparently, and according to The Sun, Irishman Andrew Scott would be in talks to play Tony Blair, Former Labor leader and British Prime Minister between 1997 and 2007.

According to the outlet, the ‘Fleabag’ and ‘Sherlock’ actor He is only a year older than Blair when he entered Downing Street, a period that will cover the sixth season, covering the events and the reaction of the Queen and the Royal House after the death of Lady Di. In addition to playing the sexiest priest in television history and Sherlock Holmes’ arch nemesis, Scott was recently seen in HBO’s’ Dark Matter ‘and the films’ 1917′ and ‘Steel Country’. He has the series ‘Ripley’ and ‘The Pursuit of Love’ pending release and participates in the new Lena Dunham film, ‘Catherine, Called Birdy’, along with Billie Piper and Bella Ramsey. Netflix has declined to comment on the veracity or otherwise of the negotiations.