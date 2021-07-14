‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ lead Emmy Award nominations – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ topped the list of nominees for the Emmy Awards on Tuesday with 24 mentions each, but the Marvel universe also performed well with the series ‘WandaVision’, which followed with 23.

The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming: the most nominated scripted shows were from services that emerged largely in the past two years. In the top three categories – drama, comedy and limited series – only two mainstream shows, NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ and ABC’s ‘black-ish’, garnered nominations.

In a pandemic year in which homebound Americans relied more than ever on television for entertainment, voters in the television academy recognized a variety of storytelling and a diverse group of actors and creators.

An example: Mj Rodríguez from “Pose” is the first trans woman to be nominated in a major acting category. The show was also nominated for best drama series.

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ received its fourth best series nomination, and it probably gives the streaming service its best shot at winning the trophy in this category for the first time. The British royal drama drew closer to contemporary events with its take on the unstable courtship and marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin.

O’Connor and Corrin were nominated for their leading roles in drama, as were Olivia Colman for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, and Gillian Anderson for her supporting role as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Mentions for ‘The Mandalorian’, an extension of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, and inventive’ WandaVison ‘featuring Marvel characters Wanda and Vision, place these shows in the ranks of past sci-fi and fantasy favorites.’ Game of Thrones’ and ‘Lost’.

The best comedy favorite is the good-natured ‘Ted Lasso,’ about a football coach imported to England to manage a football team. The Apple TV + production received 20 nominations, including Best Comedy Series as well as nominations for its star, Jason Sudeikis, and six cast members.

“Hacks,” starring Jean Smart as a stand-up comedian who resists being displaced from Las Vegas and her life by age, follows with 15 nominations, including for its lead actress and for supporting actress Hannah Einbinder. .

Smart, who some have said is enjoying a rebirth in his career, received a second nomination for his supporting role in the limited series Mare of Easttown.

The other nominees for best drama series are: ‘The Boys’, ‘Bridgerton’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’.

Also competing for the award for best comedy series: ‘Cobra Kai’, ‘Emily in Paris’, ‘The Flight Attendant’, ‘The Kominsky Method’ and ‘PEN15’.

The nominees for best miniseries are: ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, ‘I May Destroy You’, ‘Mare of Easttown’, ‘The Underground Railroad’ and ‘WandaVision’.

Nominees for Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Aidy Bryant from ‘Shrill’, Jean Smart from ‘Hacks’, Kaley Cuoco from ‘The Flight Attendant’, Tracee Ellis Ross from ‘Black-ish’ and Allison Janney from ‘Mom’ .

Nominees for Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson for ‘Black-ish’, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, ‘William H. Macy for’ Shameless ‘, Jason Sudeikis for’ Ted Lasso ‘and Kenan Thompson for’ Kenan ”.

The Emmy for best actress in a drama series will go to Emma Corrin, for “The Crown”; Elisabeth Moss, for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’; Uzo Aduba, for ‘In Treatment’; Olivia Colman, for ‘The Crown’; Mj Rodriguez for “Pose” and Jurnee Smollett for “Lovecraft Country.”

‘Conan’, ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ and ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ compete for the award for the best talk show and variety show.

The nominees for best actor in a limited series or movie made for television are: Paul Bettany, for ‘WandaVision’; Hugh Grant, for ‘The Undoing’; Ewan McGregor, for ‘Halston’; Lin-Manuel Miranda, for ‘Hamilton’, and Leslie Odom Jr., for ‘Hamilton’.

The nominees for best actress in a limited series or movie made for television are: Michaela Coel for ‘I May Destroy You’, Cynthia Erivo for ‘Genius: Aretha’, Elizabeth Olsen for

‘WandaVision’, Anya Taylor-Joy for ‘The Queen’s Gambit’, and Kate Winslet for ‘Mare of Easttown’.

Scherma and real-life father and daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones (‘This Is Us’) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (‘Blindspotting’) announced the nominees. There were awkward moments when the duo mispronounced the names of some candidates, including Taylor-Joy, whom they referred to as “Anna.”

The Sept. 10 ceremony, which was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be broadcast live on CBS from a theater and will include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests. Cedric the Entertainer will serve as host.