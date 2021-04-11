‘The Crowded Room’, the new series that Tom Holland is preparing

Tim P. WhitbyGetty Images

Holland will play a man with dissociative identity disorder, with 24 different personalities ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is his last film pending contract as Peter Parker.

Tom holland has been chosen for the new project that Apple is preparing, ‘The Crowded Room’. The series, written and produced by Akiva Goldsman, will focus on real life stories of people living with mental illness.

The first season of the anthology series will be based on the biography of Daniel keyes, ‘The Minds of Billy Milligan’. Milligan was the first person in the United States to be acquitted of the rape of three women in Ohio after psychologist Dorothy Turner diagnosed him with dissociative identity disorder. After being diagnosed with 24 personalities, he was released in 1991. He passed away in 2014. Holland will play Milligan on the series.

This new role comes after Holland played an army veteran affected by PTSD in Joe and Anthony Russo’s film ‘Cherry,’ also with Apple, and his performance has been highly praised by critics. .

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In regards to his future tangled in the web, Holland had said that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was his last film under his current contract. However, he remains open to returning as Peter Parker in the future. With the end of his contract fast approaching, Holland seems to reinvent himself as an actor with more challenging roles like this one.

‘The Crowded Room’ is expected to begin production sometime this year and will premiere on Apple TV +, possibly in 2022.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io