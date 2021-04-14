The crossing with Neanderthals and Denisovans helped adapt to the first inhabitants of Oceania

About 45,000 years ago, modern humans who left Africa and traveled through Eurasia eventually settled on islands in the Pacific region such as Papua New Guinea, the Bismarck Archipelago, and the Solomon Islands, a biogeographic area known as Near Oceania.

Tens of thousands of years later, only about 3,200 years ago, people reached the islands of the Far Oceania, among which are Micronesia, Santa Cruz, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Fiji and Polynesia. This is one of the conclusions of a study published now in the journal Nature.

It is thought that this was a time when shipping reached its peak. Humans came to Polynesia only between 1,000 and 700 years ago

Lluis Quintana-Murci

“Modern humans came from Africa to Near Oceania very early. There was no other migration until at least 30,000 years later. This second migration, which began 5,000 years ago in Taiwan, was the one that first populated Far Oceania only about 3,000 years ago. This late migration is associated with the expansion of Austronesian languages ​​”, he explains to SINC Lluis Quintana-Murci, Spanish researcher at the Pasteur Institute of the CNRS in France and main author of the work.

The international team of scientists tried to determine what the adaptive and demographic history of these first humans that populated Oceania was like. To do this, the researchers analyzed the genomes of 317 current individuals from 20 populations scattered throughout the Pacific region.

Their findings reveal that gene pool of the ancestors of the Near Oceania people dwindled before they settled in the region, and that populations diverged between 40,000 and 20,000 years ago. Later, after the arrival of indigenous peoples to what is now the island of Taiwan, there were recurring episodes of mix with the populations of Near Oceania between islands.

House on stilts on the island of New Britain in Papua New Guinea. / Marc Dozier

The genetic inheritance of Neanderthals and Denisovans

Genomic analysis also sheds light on human evolution in that region, on how different hominin species intermingled, and how the new inhabitants of Oceania adapted to living in island environments.

According to the new research, there were multiple sexual encounters with neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) probably in Continental asia, as in the Middle East, for example, and with Denisovans in the Southeast Asian. “The Neanderthal and Denisovan part that the Pacific populations have today is a legacy of these encounters in Eurasia,” the scientist clarifies.

Neanderthals passed us mutations that today are associated with susceptibility to covid-19

Lluis Quintana-Murci

The results thus show that the percentage of Neanderthal DNA is homogeneous in all Pacific populations, while that of Denisovans varies much more, between 0% and 3.2%. But the work shows above all how these archaic humans contributed to the DNA of the current inhabitants of Oceania.

“Neanderthals gave modern humans beneficial mutations with respect to many different phenotypes such as pigmentation and the neural development”, The researcher details. To this are added other dermatological phenotypes, and antiviral response. “Neanderthals passed us mutations that today are associated with the susceptibility to covid-19“, keep going.

On the other hand, the contribution of Denisovans is practically all associated with the immune response against the pathogens, which allowed these early Pacific settlers to adapt to their new homes on the islands.

“The interbreeding with Neanderthals and Denisovans was in general something that helped us (and in many cases continues to help us) to be better adapted to the environment in which we live in the face of the climate, pathogens, etc.”, concludes Quintana-Murci.

