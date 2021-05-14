The Croods: A New Era: Blu-Ray Review

We analyze in Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray of The Croods: A new era, the box office success for the whole family.

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition on Blu-Ray of The Croods: A New Era, where DreamWorks Animation brings back in a second installment the funniest family of prehistory.

The movie The Croods: A New Era it is already on sale in stores on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as being available for rent and digital sale; as well as in a pack that contains the two installments of the prehistoric Universal Pictures franchise (2020). The sequel became a box office phenomenon, and you can now enjoy it as a family from the comfort of the sofa, with the DVD and Blu-ray editions that Arvi Licensing brings.

A fast-paced and surprising adventure, a bright and colorful story, with emotional and hilarious moments that will make the little ones fall in love and awaken the tenderness of adults. With an overflowing imagination in which all the fauna and flora can be unpredictable, DreamWorks Animation brings the Croods back to us and takes them to our living room, to once again enjoy the beloved Grug, Eep, Chico and the rest of the family . And they do not come alone, but are accompanied by a good load of extras, among which two exclusive original shorts stand out: ‘Family Movie Night: Little Red Caperucito’ and ‘Dear Diary: The World’s First Jokes’.

In addition to this unpublished material and pieces about how the film was made, the additional content also includes entertaining activities to entertain the little ones in the house, such as prehistoric recipes, drawing classes or a workshop to create your own family “leaflet”.

Synopsis

In The Croods: A New Era, the first family in history has managed to survive beasts, natural disasters and the ravages of young love. But now he must face his greatest challenge: another human family! As they search for a new home, the Croods will discover a walled paradise created by the sophisticated Masmejor. Although at first they try to coexist, the enmity will be inevitable because of how different both families are. Soon enough, the Croods and the Better-off must learn to work together to get out of a new threat alive that could lead to the end of both families.

The voices in the original version of Nicholas Cage (Grug), Emma Stone (Eep), Catherine Keener (Ugga) and Ryan Reynolds (Chico), are joined in this sequel by those of Peter Dinklage and Kelly Marie Tran as Phil and Alba Másmejor. In the Castilian dubbing, Raúl Arévalo and Anna Castillo have been in charge of lending their voices to these two new characters.

The Croods: A New Era is written by Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, Paul Fisher, and Bob Logan. It is directed by Joel Crawford (The LEGO Movie 2) and is produced by Mark Swift. The film has an approximate duration of 91 minutes, and is rated as suitable for all audiences, with a distinctive that indicates that it is especially recommended for children.

The sequel is shown in its Blu-Ray version with various extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The Blu-Ray review is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had a chance to see it yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Technical data:

DVD: Audio in English, Spanish, Catalan and Arabic Dolby Digital 5.1; audio description in English. Subtitles in Spanish, English for the deaf, Catalan and Arabic. Standard definition movie, anamorphic widescreen (2.35: 1).

Blu-ray:

Dolby Atmos English audio; Spanish and Catalan Dolby Digital Plus 7.1; Arabic Dolby Digital 5.1; audio description in English. Subtitles in Spanish, English for the deaf, Catalan and Arabic. HD movie, anamorphic widescreen (2.35: 1).

Trailer:

Additional features:

Two exclusive shorts:

Titled ‘Dear newspaper: The world’s first jokes’ and ‘Family movie night: The little red banana sister’.

Outtakes:

Laughter, little noises, improvisations, dialogues that are said while singing and phrases that are forgotten are part of the coil of false takes of the actors lending their voices in the recording room.

For Gerard:

animated short where a middle-aged man continues to long for his childhood dream of being a famous magician. Directed and written by Taylor Meacham.

Deleted scenes:

Composed of 8 deleted sequences, with an introduction by director Joel Crawford for each of them, explaining the reasons why they were eliminated during the animated storyboard phase.

The Croods Family Album:

The director says that getting Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone, Catherine Keener, Ryan Reynolds, Clark Duke and Cloris Leachman (who died of natural causes, at 94, last January) to fold again, has been great. In this way, Nicholas Cage talks about his character Grug just wanting his family to be safe. For her part, Emma Stone comments that Eep is a noisy, fierce and very brave caveman, adding the actress who loves to bring her to life. Meanwhile, Clark Duke thinks that Tonk is a sweet and innocent boy, who is carried away by his innocence, considering that he looks like himself in many ways, but that the caveman is more childish and goofy.

Along with this, the director talks about the characters of Ugga and Abu. In addition, Ryan Reybolds comments on everything he likes about his character, Chico, and his reaction and feelings to meeting more civilized humans than the Croods. On the other hand, the director talks about the new additions and how Leslie Mann (Hope Betterman / Másmejor), Peter Dinklage (Phil Betterman / Másmejor) and Kelly Marie Tran (Dawn Betterman / Alba Másmejor) have done a great job of lending their voices. to the new family, who are very refined and are scandalized by the manners of the protagonists. In this way, they talk about everything they contributed to the new characters and the illusion of the new additions to be part of this great prehistoric adventure.

The evolution of the Croods:

For Joel Crawford, the temptation in the sequels is to make it bigger, more dramatic, and darker, to make it seem more important. But his goal in this sequel was to make an ode to people. Thus, the actors who repeat, talk about the evolution of the protagonists, while the new incorporations comment on what they like the most about their characters. In turn, they count the differences and contrasts between the customs of the Croods and the Better. The director then expresses that they wanted to experiment and explore human connection, in every way possible, through comedy.

How to draw like cavemen:

They teach us to draw Eep, Alba, Chico, Grug, Phil, Abu, Cintu and Cinta. With an introduction by Heidi Jo Gilbert, story writer for The Croods: A New Era.

Family album sheet:

The first thing to note is that it is necessary for an adult to supervise before starting the tutorial in this video, because it has instructions that can be dangerous or difficult for children. Thus, he teaches us to create our own family album, with a tree leaf or with cardboard cut out imitating a giant tree leaf.

Stone age snacks:

They teach us to make elegant dried fruit at home, shark milk shake and a super surprise. All this under the supervision of an adult, helping us to cook rich and very original dishes, with healthy products such as fruit.

Audio Comments:

In-depth commentary by director Joel Crawford, producer Mark Swift, scriptwriter Januel Mercado, and editor Jim Ryan.

Finally, we hope you enjoy buying ‘The Croods: A New Era’, now available to take home on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as in a pack that includes both deliveries (on DVD and Blu-Ray ), in addition to digital rental and sale; And so you can see it as many times as you want, both in its original version and dubbed into Spanish.

The Croods 2: A New Era [Blu-ray]

Url: Amazon

Description : The world’s first family is ready for another great adventure! The Croods have survived fanged beasts, natural disasters, and even youthful loves, but now they must face their greatest challenge yet: another family! During their search for a new home, The Croods discover a walled paradise created by the sophisticated Masmejor. As they try to coexist, the differences between the two families breed a full-blown enmity, but when a new threat forces both families to embark on an epic adventure, they must all learn to work together … or else they will become extinct! The funniest animated comedy to enjoy with the family!

Edu16k

4.5 4.50 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)